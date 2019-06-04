Great sportsmanship on show in Orara

STICKING TOGETHER: The Orara Valley Axemen took part in a fantastic show of camaraderie against the Grafton Ghosts on the weekend.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Grafton Ghosts travelled to play the Orara Valley Axemen on Sunday and both sides showed incredible camaraderie and sportsmanship during a tough period for the home side.

The Axemen posted on social media on Monday thanking their own players as well as the Ghosts for an excellent show of solidarity.

"A huge thank you to all the players and supporters along with the Grafton Ghosts who showed their passion and commitment today,” the post read.

"Today's reserve grade and first grade games were all about heart, fun and mateship.”

Orara are going through a tough time after head coach Col Speed announced his immediate resignation from the club last week but the Group2 Rugby League outfit have responded with an excellent showing of faith in the club.

Many of the Axemen's reserve grade players backed up to play against the Ghosts in the first grade game that eventually ended in a 62-0 win to the visitors.

"Our boys that turned up to play today put in a 20-out-of-10 effort,” the club said.

"Many of our reserve grade players played as much as 60 minutes of the first grade game before it was called.”

While Orara are in a difficult spot, the drive of the community both within the club and behind it will undoubtedly be a huge motivation as they look to get their season back on track.

The Axemen will have a bye along with the rest of the teams over the long weekend before returning to play the Woolgoolga Seahorses on June16.