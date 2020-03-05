Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toilet paper memes during coronavirus crisis.
Toilet paper memes during coronavirus crisis.
Health

Great Toilet Paper Panic: Nation reacts to ‘apoocalypse’

by Staff writers
5th Mar 2020 1:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIES have seen the funny side of the coronavirus panic buying that wiped out toilet paper supplies across the country.

Customers bowled each other over to buy as much toilet paper as they could get their hands on yesterday, with supermarkets and online outlets selling out of the now rolled-gold commodity.

Supplies were placed even further in the s**t when a semi-trailer carrying toilet paper went up in flames on the Gateway Bridge on Wednesday night.

Whether it was smearing those who got caught up in the rush or gloating over their own roll mountains, Aussies were quick to tear into our toilet paper apocalypse.

 

 

Our latest national emergency.
Our latest national emergency.

 

Need more loo paper.
Need more loo paper.

 

My precious.
My precious.

 

Jealous.
Jealous.

 

Some people have enough for a paper castle.
Some people have enough for a paper castle.

 

Absolute bargain.
Absolute bargain.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More Stories

Show More
apoocalypse coronavirus meme toilet paper toilet paper frenzy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Two people appearing in Grafton Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Two people appearing in Grafton Court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, March 5

        WATCH: Amazing view as new roundabout takes shape

        premium_icon WATCH: Amazing view as new roundabout takes shape

        News Roundabout might look a mess from the ground, but from up top you can see it coming...

        How Lower Clarence community saved their hospital

        How Lower Clarence community saved their hospital

        Health It’s been a short, but intense campaign for Maclean Hospital. Here’s how people...

        Labor chimes in on Maclean Hospital reconfiguration

        premium_icon Labor chimes in on Maclean Hospital reconfiguration

        Health ‘This is a win for the Maclean community and one worth celebrating. But we must...