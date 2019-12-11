GREAT WALL: Hometown hero makes it two from two

Open men's winner of the 2019 Yamba Triathlon. Second place Mitch Baker, first place Lindsey Wall and third place Michael Ylinen.

TRIATHLON: The hometown hope has come up with the goods once again, with Lindsey Wall taking out the Yamba Triathlon for the second year running.

The Yamba local was happy to take the honours in front of his home crowd and said it was a satisfying feeling to showcase what the sport was all about to those who might not get many opportunities to see it.

"Not very often do close friends get to actually see me race and I like to showcase what I am capable of and what the sport is all about," he said.

With an extended program which focused on growing community engagement with the event, Wall said the event had continued to improve.

"I felt like it was the best year yet, the numbers seemed really good and the overall excitement and organisation is getting better."

With a finishing time of 59 minutes, Wall beat his closest competitor by almost four minutes and the 30-year-old admitted while his cycling and swim training was "probably as good as it has ever been" in the lead-up, despite a few niggling injuries hampering his preparation.

"Running has been a bit of a challenge and I always seem to be dealing with little injuries here and there, but I seem to be able to maintain my fitness through the other sports."

The Yamba local has hit a purple patch of form at the back end of 2019, taking out the Kingcliff Triathlon just two weeks beforehand despite admitting he felt like he had been doing less training than ever.

That may have had something to do with welcoming a new baby boy into his family, who Wall credits with a change in philosophy around time management.

"Each race I keep surprising myself because I feel like I am doing less than I have ever done but I guess it is not about the hours put in, but the quality of session you do," he said.

"Now every minute is precious and I use every little bit of time that I have got.

"I have learnt how to be really time efficient and focus on quality rather than quantity and that seems to be working really well at the moment."

Looking forward, Wall said he would be using his time off from teaching to focus on getting ready for some longer races, something he feels suits him more.

Ever since getting into the sport, every time Wall has pushed himself up in distance he has seemed to perform better and has his sights set on the ominously named 'Hell of the West' in Goondiwindi.

Known as Queensland's toughest triathlon, the event involves a 2km swim, 80km bike ride and 20km run - all under the baking February sun.

"I have done well there in the past. I am hoping to get back there next year," he said.