GREAT WALL OF GRAFTON: 50 years of flood levee protection

Lesley Apps | 14th Jun 2017 12:49 PM
Grafton protected by its flood levee walls during the 2013 Clarence River flood.
Grafton protected by its flood levee walls during the 2013 Clarence River flood.

TODAY (June 14) marks the 50th anniversary of the last time flood waters entered the city of Grafton.

And despite having a fully functioning and victorious levee wall in place soon after that 1967 flood, it is inevitable the levee wall will be one day be topped.

Despite these occasional threats to our generally laid back existence here on this expansive floodplain, Grafton is still a very beautiful, livable city.

The balance of the inconvenience of a major flood, on average every 25 years, versus the convenience of daily life in Grafton is a personal decision for its residents to make. In the event of a flood there is no need to panic if people acknowledge how the event will impact on them and are well-prepared.

There are also many good things about living on the floodplain. Besides convenience, and having access to one of Australia's largest river systems, there is of course Grafton's fertile soil.

Most people remember the 2013 floods that came very close to topping the levee. When the next major flood will happen is anyone's guess - it might be in two years, 10, or more. So putting off the inevitable is not in your best interest when you live on a floodplain.

The river is an important part of the Clarence Valley and so many of its best places are located on its floodplain. They are a hazard, but one with which we can live.

For one thing, they are more predictable than some hazards (eg fire, earthquakes). When thinking of floods many people think of images of the 2011 'inland tsunami' flood at Grantham near Toowoomba or 2015 at Dungog NSW. Those were flash-floods.

Floods in Grafton will be riverine floods, and different to those alarming faster-paced varieties. On its website, the NSW SES compares flash flooding to riverine flooding. It says flash floods "can happen within a few hours or less”, "arrival time and depth of floodwater cannot normally be predicted” and "flood depth can be many metres above the ground level”.

Alternatively, the SES says riverine floods "rise relatively slowly (compared with flash flooding) over many hours or days” and "the expected arrival time and the depth of floodwater can often be predicted”.

For Grafton residents, if you know a flood is coming you have time to prepare for it. Start getting ready early. Take 30 minutes to lift items up above flood level, and listen to the warnings.

If you live in an SES evacuation zone, be prepared to leave when asked, or better still, leave earlier than asked. There's no harm in packing for a few days for a sleepover at some friends' or relatives' place that live on high ground.

If you are a 'they will have to drag me out' type of person, that's your decision, but be warned. If a large flood comes and something happens to you, like a snakebite, it is likely that medical aid will simply not be able to reach you. There's also no guarantee your house will offer its normal functions like electricity, wi-fi, sewerage, running water. It's much healthier, safer and easier for you and your family to leave, and leave early.

Today's Daily Examiner (Wednesday, June 14) features a 12-page flood feature you can hold onto to use as a handy guide to not only prepare for the next flood but also remind you why you need to. The edition will continue to be available at The Daily Examiner office located at 55 Fitzroy St, Grafton.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Local Partners

