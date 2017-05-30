21°
WATCH: Rescuers talk fisherman's lucky escape from shark

Staff reporters and Keely McDonough, The Daily Telegraph | 29th May 2017 7:01 AM Updated: 30th May 2017 9:22 AM

MONDAY 3pm: EVANS Head Marine Rescue coxswain Bill Bates was shocked when he saw the shark in the boat.

Indeed, they actually hadn't been sure what to expect when they first got the call.

"We got a call about 4:30pm from a fisherman who according to him he had a shark in the boat, he had a broken arm, and he was on the gunwale of his boat and he needed some assistance," Mr Bates said.

He said they dispatched their rescue boat at Evans Head 30 and headed about five miles south of there.

"We went at full speed, lights flashing," Mr Bates said.

"We didn't know the extent of the injuries," he said.

"We were told he had a broken arm and there was heavy bleeding.

Evans Head Marine Rescue coxswain Bill Bates was shocked when he saw the shark in the boat. Photo: Northern Star
Evans Head Marine Rescue coxswain Bill Bates was shocked when he saw the shark in the boat. Photo: Northern Star Northern Star

"We were expecting a major trauma and all of our recruits are fully trained in senior first aid, but we were ready for whatever the circumstances were.

"When we got there he was indeed covered in blood and balancing on the gunwale of his five metre boat and our priority was to get him into our boat and settle him down, calm him down, treat him for shock and stop the bleeding which one of our volunteers did."

Mr Bates said his injuries were mainly defensive and that he had damage to his right arm.

"It looked pretty bad," he said.

"We assumed it was broken.

"There was so much bleeding the blood was all over his boat, all over him and all over our boat, but as it turned out they were relatively minor.

"That's the first time we got to see in the boat and it was quite a shock.

Terence Selwood, of Evans Head, with his arm bandaged after a great white shark jumped in his boat.
Terence Selwood, of Evans Head, with his arm bandaged after a great white shark jumped in his boat. The Northern Star

"The size of the shark in the boat there was no room for anybody else.

"We got him into our boat and as quickly as our boat could go we got him back to Evans Head."

Mr Bates said relatives pulled the owner's boat back onto the trailer with the shark still on it and then left.

"It was way too big to get out and way too heavy.

"Terry was apparently fishing on the side of the boat and the shark jumped over the engine and apparently landed right on top of him."

This 2.7m shark that jumped into a fisherman's boat off the coast of Evans Head has been handed to the DPI and identified as a Great White.
This 2.7m shark that jumped into a fisherman's boat off the coast of Evans Head has been handed to the DPI and identified as a Great White.
 

MONDAY 11.15am: A FISHERMAN was almost the catch of the day after an nine-foot great white shark lept into his boat on the NSW north coast.

Terry Selwood, 73, was fishing at Evans Head on Saturday when a great white shark came over the motor and onto the floor of his boat.

Mr Selwood told The Daily Telegraph the shark was 200kg heavy and 2.7m long. He also said he was fishing just one kilometre off the bank at Evans Head, his usual spot.

"I was fishing out there on Saturday afternoon, just sitting on my ice box. I felt my line move and I thought I had a bite," Mr Selwood said.

"I saw a blur out of the corner of my eye and instinctively I stuck my arm out. The shark's fin hit me on my arm and I fell backwards on my hands and knees.

"I didn't know what happened and then I looked over to the side and I saw a bloody shark in my boat. It was thrashing all over the place."

"I grabbed onto the rocket launcher that goes across the top of the boat, and stepped on top of the gunwale. My arm was swollen, I thought it was broken."

"I grabbed my handheld radio and called in, I said I'm in trouble and I've got a shark in my boat."

"They took me to the hospital and when they asked me what happened, I said a shark jumped in my boat. They thought I was drunk and what a story to tell."

Mr Selwood also said he sees a lot of sharks off Evans Head.

"I've had them brush by the side of my boat, I see them put their heads out of the water. But they don't usually jump in people's boats."

This incident comes off the back of the state government's decision to remove shark nets off five north coast beaches- including Evans Head - because they are worried about migrating whales being caught in them.

The government will start removing the nets from Lighthouse beach, Sharpes, Shelly, Seven Mile Beach and Evans Head today.

I didn't know what happened and then I looked over to the side and I saw a bloody shark in my boat. It was thrashing all over the place

Genevieve Francis was down at the beach with friends watching the sunset when she saw a Marine Rescue boat fly past.

The group went over to the harbour to see what was going on, and saw Terry step off the rescue boat with blood all over his arms.

Marine Rescue brought Terry back to shore before going to retrieve his boat, and its unexpected passenger.

"The Marine Rescue boat then went over to Khaos Reef and towed Terry's boat back in," the 25-year-old said.

"We followed it around and helped Terry's family pull the boat onto the ramp. When we looked inside the boat, there was a huge shark," she said.

"The shark had the chair in its mouth where Terry would have been sitting. He was just pulling his line in when the shark jumped over the engine and launched itself into the boat."

The experienced fisherman was rescued by local marine rescue volunteers and had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

He has since returned home but said the close shave would not stop him returning to the water.

A monster great white recently surfaced off Boulder Beach, near Lennox Head- 40 minutes north of Evans Head. It surfaced close to two surfers, one of whom was bitten by a shark off Ballina last year.

 

This 2.7m shark that jumped into a fisherman's boat off the coast of Evans Head has been handed to the DPI and identified as a Great White.
This 2.7m shark that jumped into a fisherman's boat off the coast of Evans Head has been handed to the DPI and identified as a Great White.

MONDAY 7am: MORE details have emerged about Saturday's dramatic incident at Evans Head, which left a 73-year-old fisherman suffering lacerations after a shark jumped into his boat.

Lance Fountain wrote this in a post in the Marine Rescue Evans Head Facebook group, along with these photos:

"Late Saturday afternoon Marine Rescue Evans Head was activated when a distress call was made by a lone fisherman approximately 1 nautical mile SSE of Snapper Heads.

"The crew of three launched Evans Three Zero and proceeded at speed across the bar and set course for the distressed boat.

"Upon arriving at the location, Evans 30 found the distressed fisherman (identified as 73-year-old Evans Head resident, Terry Selwood, by the ABC) standing up on the port side Gunwale (side) covered in blood with numerous lacerations on his right forearm.

"A large shark was also found in the cabin of the not so large fishing boat.

"The fisherman was quickly transferred from his 5.5 metre Formosa onto the deck of Evans 30 where his injuries immediately assessed and treated.

"Evans 30 then came about and immediately set course for Evans Head.

"Whilst on route the fisherman explained that at the time of the incident he was sitting on an esky located in the centre of his boat when suddenly without warning the 2.7 metre Great White Shark jumped out of the water clearing the engine and landing on the deck where it violently thrashed about.

"In the process, it knocked the stunned 73 year old fisherman onto the deck as well.

"Fighting to get to his feet and as far away from the shark as possible, the fisherman was relentlessly knocked about the deck and cabin which is where he sustained most of his injuries.

"Eventually the fisherman was able to clamber up onto the port side gunwale of the boat where he remained while the shark continued to thrash about the deck of the boat.

"The fisherman was able to contact the Evans Head Marine Rescue Tower on channel 16 via a handheld VHF marine radio where the rescue was initiated and coordinated from.

"Upon arriving at the public pontoon in Evans Head, the local Police and Ambulance crews were waiting at the public pontoon when the rescue boat arrived.

"The WESPAC Rescue helicopter was also dispatched, landing nearby.

"The fisherman was safely handed over to the care of the Ambo's where he was transported to Lismore Base Hospital.

"The crew of Evans Three Zero then proceeded back to Snapper to recover the fisherman's boat.

"The boat, along with the 2.7 metre Great White Shark was towed safely through the bar in the darkness of the night to the public pontoon where friends and family of the fisherman secured and retrieved the boat.

"This morning (Sunday) the shark was handed over to DPI and verified as a Great White Shark where it will be analysed and used for research.

"Thankfully the fisherman only suffered fright and a number of lacerations which resulted in a few stitches.

"However he now has an amazing survival story of 'the one that didn't get away...'"

Lismore Northern Star

