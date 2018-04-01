Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police had a casual look at the curious shark. Picture: SAPOL.
Police had a casual look at the curious shark. Picture: SAPOL.
Offbeat

Curious great white stalks police boat

by Mitch Mott
1st Apr 2018 7:34 AM

A ROUTINE day for the South Australian Police Water Operations Unit took a sinister turn after a great white shark started shadowing their two person boat.

The Investigator 2 main vessel was conducting checks of recreational boats at the Tapley Shoal about nine nautical miles east of Edithburgh when the animal decided to tag along.

“We’re gonna need a bigger boat”. A shark stalks a police launch at Tapley Shoal, about nine miles away from Edithburgh on Saturday.
“We’re gonna need a bigger boat”. A shark stalks a police launch at Tapley Shoal, about nine miles away from Edithburgh on Saturday.

The police launch, used to gain easy access to other vessels, stumbled upon the large shark as it went about its business on the isolated reef.

Officers, unfazed by the silent presence following them, continued on their way.

They decided against breath testing the animal, who is thought to have reconsidered fighting the law.

A shark follows police at Tapley Shoal. Picture: SAPOL
A shark follows police at Tapley Shoal. Picture: SAPOL
close encounter editors picks great white police police boat tapley shoal
News Corp Australia
CLARENCE+: Jessica's journey to help herself and others

CLARENCE+: Jessica's journey to help herself and others

People and Places Former Grafton Paralympic swimmer Jessica Smith reflects on the challenges of her past and how they are shaping her future

'We need to have a discussion' about nuclear energy: MP

'We need to have a discussion' about nuclear energy: MP

Environment Deputy Premier attends nuclear energy summit

Walker pulled out of national park

Walker pulled out of national park

Breaking Helicopter dispatched to rescue injured bushwalker

Grafton dancers set for somefling special

Grafton dancers set for somefling special

News Girls set to dance in national championships

Local Partners