IF YOU'RE on holidays around Wooli this week, you might want to have a good look around before you go for a swim in the ocean.

Just after 9.30am yesterday morning, an aerial team with the Department of Primary Industries reported a 2.5 metre great white shark at Jones Remote Beach, near the mouth of the Wooli Wooli River.

As there were no swimmers or surfers nearby, no action was taken.

For more information on local sightings, go to www.sharksmart.com.au/shark-activity.