Greatest of the year: Who wins The Don?

TOPSHOT - Australia's Ashleigh Barty poses with the trophy Suzanne Lenglen after winning against Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova at the end of the women's singles final match on day fourteen of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 8, 2019. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)

French Open champion Ashleigh Barty, wheelchair tennis star Dylan Alcott and triumphant Ashes captain Tim Paine are among the candidates for 'The Don' award this year.

The trio will vie for the award alongside NRL premiership hero Cooper Cronk, three-time Tour de France stage winner Caleb Ewan, world surfing champion Stephanie Gilmore, Supercars great Craig Lowndes, women's Ashes star Ellyse Perry and swimming world champion Ariarne Titmus.

Nine-time grand-slam champion Alcott won this year's Australian, French and Wimbledon quad wheelchair singles championships.

Barty broke through to claim her first major championship win at the French Open to become the first Australian woman to win at Roland Garros since Margaret Court in 1973.

The win helped elevate her to No. 1 in the world - only the second Australian women to do so since Evonne Goolagong-Cawley in 1976.

Cronk was courageous playing a key role in the Sydney Roosters' NRL premiership in 2018 despite taking the field with a broken scapula.

Ewan stamped himself as an emerging star on cycling's biggest stage when he won three stages - including the coveted final stage - on his debut in the Tour de France.

Gilmore claimed a seventh world surfing crown in 2018, equalling Australian compatriot Layne Beachley AO as the only women in the world to win seven world surfing titles.

Lowndes claimed a fairytale seventh win in the Bathurst 1000 in his 25th and final outing as a lead driver, conquering the mountain 22 years since his first victory.

Test captain Paine's leadership was pivotal for Australia defending The Ashes on English soil - a result not achieved for 18 years.

Perry was the standout star of the winning women's Ashes cricket tour of England, scoring 116 and 76 not out in the only Test and taking 7-22 in the third one-day international.

She became the first player in the world to achieve the double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in Twenty20 cricket.

Titmus achieved a stunning upset to defeat the American star Katie Ledecky in the 400m freestyle at the 2019 world swimming championships.

The 18-year-old finished the championships with two gold, one silver and one bronze. She also anchored the women's 4 x 200m freestyle to a world record.

'The Don' award is presented annually to the sportsperson or team whose performance or example most inspired the nation.

Tim Paine of Australia celebrates with the Urn