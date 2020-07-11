‘Greatly missed’: Tributes flow for beloved teacher

Brett Martell, who held various roles at Aldridge State High School in Maryborough including as an agricultural teacher, died on Tuesday afternoon.

TRIBUTES have flowed for a beloved teacher in a Fraser Coast town who passed away suddenly last week.

In a powerful statement posted to the school's Facebook page, Principal Ross Higgins described Mr Martell as holding a "special place" in the school's family.

"His preparedness to give of his own time to enhance learning opportunities for staff and students alike was a feature of his work at the school," Mr Higgins wrote.

"Brett will be greatly missed by many," he said.

"While we mourn the passing, let us also celebrate the man."

The post received an outpouring of grief, with one tribute praising his "commitment and passion for lifelong learning" and saying his passing was a "sad loss for the community."

Others wrote heartfelt messages of support to his family Cath, Sophie, Will and Brett, while many more remembered his passion for teaching.

A former student of his, Larissa, told The Sunday Mailsaid she "loved having him as my agricultural teacher," remembering how he used to teach lessons about milking cows and dissecting chickens interesting.

"He was always making the lessons fun and really enjoyed sharing his knowledge with his students," Larissa said.

"As I progressed with the subject in grades 9 through to 11, he would still pop in and give a hand."

"He really loved each and every one of his students, strived to see us excel in learning. He sure was an excellent teacher."

