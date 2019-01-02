NBA freak ruins The Rock’s record

The Rock is no slacker in the weight room.

THESE hips don't lie. WWE legend Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson claimed he was "bionic from the waist down" after posting a new hip thrust personal best of 460 pounds (209kg) this month - and shared footage of the feat with his 126 million Instagram followers.

But there's bionic strength - and freakish power.

MVP contender Giannis Antetokounmpo claims to have added 23kg of pure muscle since he entered the NBA in 2014 and his muscles aren't for show.

Known as the Greek Freak, the Milwaukee Bucks star raised an eyebrow like The Rock used to during his professional wrestling heyday when he saw the now actor's PB on Instagram.

Alongside teammate Pat Connaughton, Antetokounmpo raised the bar and issued a challenge for The Rock to come and lift with him in the Bucks' so-called Iron Paradise while thrusting 570 pounds (259kg).

Antetokounmpo (24) is about half The Rock's age (46) but that's still an impressive mark.

For comparison, NFL veteran and world famous gym junkie James Harrison has thrusted up to 675 pounds (306kg) while some power lifters have reached 800 pounds (363kg).

The Greek-born forward's workouts are becoming the stuff of legend - and making him one of the most physically dominant players the league has seen.

There's a reason Giannis Antetokounmpo (left) is called the Greek Freak.

He's getting as many dunks a game as anyone since Shaquille O'Neal while leading the Bucks to the NBA's best record at the turn of the year.