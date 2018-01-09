Green bags readily available throughout Clarence Valley

Compostable bin liners are available for purchase at some hardware outlets and Ecovend vending machines at all major shopping centres throughout the Clarence Valley.

Compostable bin liners are available for purchase at some hardware outlets and Ecovend vending machines at all major shopping centres throughout the Clarence Valley. Clarence Valley Council

SORTING and storing food waste can be tricky, but there is a solution. Using a compostable bin liner in your kitchen caddy may be the answer to preventing unwanted odours and flies, particularly in these warmer months or when you have little other green waste to blend.

Compostable bin liners are available for purchase at some hardware outlets throughout the Clarence Valley and from Ecovend vending machines in Coles Mall and Grafton Shoppingworld, and Yamba Fair shopping centre.

These bin liners meet the Australian Standards for composting and have been designed for use in our organics recovery facility.

You may use other compostable bags in your kitchen caddy but they must meet the Australian Standard AS 4736 and be labelled compostable. Do not use other bags as an alternative, even if they are labelled biodegradable or display a recycling symbol. Biodegradable and compostable are not the same.

Should you need a replacement kitchen caddy, these can be purchased at Clarence Valley Council's Grafton and Maclean offices.

Of course, if 'nude' or wrapping food waste in newspaper is working for you, continue to use your system or a combination of both

Our aim is to keep food and garden waste out of landfill, which, in turn lowers methane production, keeps our carbon footprint small, extends the life of our landfill and saves money/prevents an increase in waste management fees.

So, however you do it, get your organics in the green bin.