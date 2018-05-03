Green fingers land weed grower in trouble

Marijuana is still illegal in Queensland, as one grower found out.

A MINE worker who grew marijuana for his own use has been warned not to "self-medicate” with the illegal herb.

Adam John Sondergeld, 47, appeared in Brisbane District Court by videolink from Rockhampton on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to producing more than 500g of marijuana.

The court heard police carrying out a raid last year found 11 plants and fertiliser.

Prosecutors accepted the weed was for personal use.

Judge Julie Ryrie suggested Sondergeld find an alternative recreational pursuit.

"When you get into a low mood or depressed - do not go back and self-medicate,” she told him.

Judge Ryrie told Sondergeld he was now on the radar of law enforcement.

"They're now aware of you and you need to be very careful.”

The offending material weighed about 2.4kg but that was not the "net total usable weight,” Judge Ryrie said.

The court did not hear how much of the product could have been consumed.

Sondergeld also faced charges relating to marijuana utensils.

A conviction was recorded and Sondergeld was fined $2000.

He has six months to pay. -NewsRegional