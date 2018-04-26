Green grass means great time for annual sale

Cattle are shown around the sale ring at the annual weaner sale at the Grafton Livestock Selling Centre.

THERE'S plenty of grass, and good weather, and the signs are positive for the cattle industry in the Clarence if the crowds at the livestock selling centre were anything to go by.

Hundreds came to attend the annual weaner sale and agent David Farrell said that compared to around the state prices had held up well.

"There's a lot of dry districts out there doing it tough, but there's feed to go to, and a good lead-up with recent rain, so people are willing to stock up,” he said.

"It's different out west where there's a lot of dry districts.”

Mr Farrell said that more than 2000 local cattle went through the sale, and a lot of it was staying within the area, which boded well for the future of the local industry.

"If there's more numbers in the system it will only build up later on the down the track, so it bodes well,” he said.

Annual weaner auction: Ray Donovan sells a lot of cattle at annual weaner auction

Sitting in the stands, Bernadette and Bill Grace were looking for new stock to take down their well-stocked paddocks.

"We're from Coolgardie, just south of Ballina, and the prices have been going a little down and we've been watching, it's a very good sale,” she said.

"We've had a lot of rain and a lot of sun on our paddocks and the grass is growing before our eyes - we've got heaps of feed and need to get more stock on there to get it down.”

Ms Grace said the quality of cattle on offer, especially in the charolais and murray grey cross they were looking for had been excellent.

'We need to stock our land depending on the grasses... but we've been very pleased,” she said.

"They run a very good sale here”