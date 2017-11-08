Green light for natural disaster relief funding

RESTORATION work is set to start on a Woodford Island landslip that has disrupted traffic for more than seven months.

Clarence Valley Council has received advice its application for natural disaster relief funding for the repairs has been approved and it has sourced quarry material to stabilise the riverbank.

The floods that impacted the region in March caused significant damage to the Lawrence-Maclean Road (about 6km from Maclean) on Woodford Island and traffic control measures have been in place since then with traffic restricted to one lane.

Maintenance engineer with Clarence Valley Council Mark Evans inspects the damage on the Maclean/Lawrence Road where flooding has caused the riverbank to subside near the road, closing one lane. Adam Hourigan Photography

Council's works and civil director, Troy Anderson, said restorataion work would start next Monday and was expected to be completed by December 22.

"It's good to be able to get started on this," he said. "There will be some disruption to traffic during the works with diversions through the non-peak periods of the day. We encourage motorists to be patient through the works. We will try to keep disruption to a minimum."

During the repairs the road will be closed from 9am-3pm Monday to Friday.

Detours will be available for traffic via Golf Links Rd, Russell Lane, Wants Lne and Roberts Creek Rd for suitable vehicles. Detours may restrict large vehicles and there drivers are advised to use alternate routes or times where possible. Detours will be signposted.

Mr Anderson said the detour routes used gravel and narrow roads. He encouraged all motorists to drive to conditions for the safety of through and local traffic.

Funding for repairs to Goodwood Island Rd and a number of other roads damaged by landslips during the flood were also approved and repairs are to start on those after the completion of the Lawrence-Maclean Rd works.