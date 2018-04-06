Green saga may delay player re-signings

COWBOYS assistant coach Todd Payten has conceded off contract stars may wait until the Paul Green saga is resolved before deciding to sign on the dotted line after chairman Laurence Lancini threatened to pull his three-year contract offer.

Lancini told The Courier Mail yesterday he wants an answer from the 2015 premiership-winning coach "sooner rather than later" after being left frustrated by protracted negotiations over the past six months.

"I want this deal done sooner rater than later, otherwise we will move on," Lancini said.

"Paul is absolutely my preference, I don't want him to go. But we can only do a deal if both parties agree to it and at the moment, we're not there.

"Up until now, we haven't spoken to any other coach but it will get to the stage where we will have no other choice but to find someone else."

Payten fronted the media this morning before the team flew out to Auckland to prepare for Saturday's clash with the Warriors, where they will be desperate to snap a three-game losing streak.

Payten said he was shocked by Lancini's public ultimatum, but doesn't believe it will distract the team as they look to get their season back on track.

"I wouldn't like to think so, it's been going on for a while now," Payten said.

"Both parties have stated they want him to stay, so I think it's going to sorted sooner rather than later.

"I was a bit surprised, but I guess he (Lancini) has got to look after the club's interests.

Asked if players could hold off signing until it's resolved, Payten said: "It's a possibility.

"I think Greeny's had a big influence on all the players at the club. For them wanting to see what he's doing, it's probably natural."

The Green news came on the same day Queensland coach Kevin Walters, long considered an NRL head-coach-in-waiting, opted to step down from his Broncos assistant coaching role.

Storm mentor Craig Bellamy is also off contract, necessitating the Cowboys' urgency for an answer from Green.

Green has been linked to the Broncos coaching job with Wayne Bennett off contract at the end of 2019, but the Cowboys have made it clear they won't offer him a one year deal.

The Cowboys have a number of key players off contract including Justin O'Neill, Ethan Lowe, Lachlan Coote, Jake Granville, Kane Linnett and Antonio Winterstein.

On the eve of signing a five year deal early last month, star five-eighth Michael Morgan admitted he considered waiting to see what Green decides before recommitting.

"I have thought about it, because we've all said how good a coach we think he is," Morgan said.

"It did cross my mind so that is one issue I still have with it, waiting to see what's he's dong. I hope he stays.

"I've learned a lot off him and I still am, he's a great coach and very smart with the game."

Before round one, Cowboys captain Johnathan Thurston said he would wait for Green to commit before he signed if in the same situation.

"I would say if I was in that position I would certainly be holding off and waiting for Greeny to sign on the (dotted) line. He'd be a big part of my future moving forward," Thurston said.

"The Cowboys have given him his first coaching opportunity and certainly we'd love to see him stay.

"He's certainly got the credentials and the mind of being able to be among the likes of Bennett and 'Bellyache' (Storm coach Craig Bellamy). There's no better football brain since I've been at the club than Greeny, and the respect he has from the players is what you need in a head coach.

"He's been able to get the best out of the squad since he's arrived at the club, and no other coach in my time has been able to do that here."