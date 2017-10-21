Green staff tickled pink

THEY'VE done it again, only this year The Village Green Hotel staff are in the running for more awards.

Last year, the Grafton establishment took out the Best Cheap Meal Under $15 in the Australian Hotels Association NSW awards, and this year it is in the running for the same award and three others, Best Casual Dinning Venue Country Northern, Best Pub TAB Country, Best Retail Liquor Outlet.

Manager Anthony Sinclair said it was exciting to be nominated for the four awards.

"Particular for the Best Cheap Meal Under $15, it's great for the pub and for the town to be recognised amongst some of the best pubs in NSW,” he said.

Mr Sinclair said the nominations were a big pat on the back for their staff, whose hard work was crucial in gaining the nominations.

"A lot of it comes down to the staff that we have, the customer service that we do offer and the general experience when you do come to here to dine or grab something from the bottle shop,” he said. "Customer service is a key thing to getting customers to return, it's the key to the business.

"The staff are very excited, the girls who work Monday night, a portion of it came down to that for the feed, the guys out in the bottle shop... we sort of sit back and take the award, but they are the ones who are in the front line and have done the hard yards.”

Mr Sinclair said a few of the staff were likely to head to the award ceremony and celebrate the great things regional hotels had to offer.