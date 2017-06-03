Green thumbs get busy at Harwood Isl Public School

GETTING your hands dirty is part of the fun of gardening, and students at Harwood Island Public School got plenty of dirt on their hands, shoes and shirts as they helped establish five new garden beds for vegetables and herbs last Thursday.

Helping the students were two team members from Bunnings Warehouse in Grafton, who along with Organic Garden Company donated five raised garden beds and six herb pots for the school's garden revamp.

Harwood Island Public School teacher Emily McLeod said the students enjoyed helping to fill the garden beds with soil, donated by MI Organics, and plant seedlings and herbs.

"They all loved getting their hands dirty," she said.

"We approached Bunnings about a month ago to see if they would donate some raised garden beds for our garden and kitchen program we're running, and they kindly organised for five raised garden beds and some pots to put herbs in, so we planted them and filled them with soil."

Ms McLeod said the garden beds would be more than just some fun outdoors.

"Each week we're alternating on a Thursday, one Thursday will be a gardening day and the other we will be using the produce in our classrooms so we're trying to expose the kids to some different foods and things they wouldn't normally eat and get them to try them," she said.