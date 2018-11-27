Green to steer 'beefed up' Grafton Show

GRAFTON Show's Beef Cattle section just gets bigger and better every year.

The 2019 show, to be held on Friday and Saturday, May 10-11, sees the introduction of a Junior Bull Classic competition. Judging for the Junior Bull Classic will be on Friday evening followed by the Heifer Show, which was introduced for the first time in 2018. Classes for the Junior Bull Classic will be under 12 months, 12 months and under 16 months, and 16 months and under 20 months.

In spite of the prolonged drought, chief steward Jack Sivewright is expecting a packed program with around 120 entries for the 2019 show, culminating in the Grand Parade on Saturday. The competition is open to all breeds of registered purebred beef cattle.

Also on the Friday evening is the Junior Judging competition where young cattlemen and women aged from eight to 25 years old test their judging skills against those of the judges.

Saturday's competition will start at 8am with judging of individual breeds, led steers and the interbreed classes. Competitors will be vying for the Supreme Champion Bull, Supreme Champion Female and Supreme Champion Exhibit of Show awards.

Saturday's competition will also include the Junior Parader's competition with classes for competitors eight to 25 years old. Entry for the Junior Judging and Junior Parader competitions is free and organisers would love to see all those budding young cattlemen and women take part.

Schedules, entry forms and other necessary paperwork for the Beef Cattle section will be available from the Show Office and on the website www.graftonshow.com.au from the new year.

For more information, contact the Show Office at secretary@graftonshow.com.au or phone 6642<TH>2240 Wednesdays and Fridays.

Meanwhile, the annual meeting of the Clarence Pastoral and Agricultural Society, or Grafton Show as most folk know it, was attended by a good number of members,

Mayor Jim Simmons and his wife Lexie were welcomed. President Rex Green reported a successful 2018 show, despite other events being held at the same time.

Cr Simmons took the chair for election of office bearers. Rex Green was re-elected president.

The Pavilion committee held their AGM. Leone Roberts and Yvonne Robards were elected chief stewards.

Nearly all Pavilion positions have been filled, with cooking and craft vacant. Contact the show office on 66422240.

2019 Grafton Show Committee

President: Rex Green

Snr Vice Presidents: Barry Reeves, Alan Ryall, Stuart Geraghty, Leone Roberts

Patrons: Cr Jim Simmons, Kevin Hogan MP, Chris Gulaptis MP, Joan Smith