Green will know who will be gone in 60 seconds

Paul Gallen (left) and Barry Hall face off as promoter Danny Green looks on during an official weigh-in at Crown Riverwalk in Melbourne. Picture: AAP

AS a former fighter, I will know in the first 60 seconds of the Code War between Paul Gallen and Barry Hall who is going to win.

What I'm looking for in that first minute is when Gallen lands a punch on Hall's chin, how does the former AFL star handle it.

That will determine how the entire fight plays out.

If Hall handles that first bomb on the chin and regains his composure, well, 'big bad Barry', could dominate proceedings and knock ­Gallen out.

But if Hall thinks, 'holy heck I didn't realise it was like this', it could be a tough night.

Barry Hall will try to establish his dominance early. Picture: Adam Head

WHY BARRY HALL WINS

Let's break down what Hall has in his arsenal.

He has innate boxing skill given his history as an amateur champion. He's got superior reach over Gallen, he's got superior height and he's got slick hand-eye coordination.

And Hall has the motivation of fighting not just for himself but for his future and for his family.

If Hall wins this fight, Gallen doesn't go on to fight Sonny Bill Williams, Hall does.

Keep an eye on Hall early in the fight. He will try to establish his power and let ­Gallen know, 'hey, you think I'm on the back foot? Eat some of this'.

Paul Gallen hammers John Hopoate in their bout. Picture: Brett Costello

WHY PAUL GALLEN WINS

The thing with Gallen is, he's tried and tested. That's massive in boxing.

Think about his incredible NRL career. I watched him play 80 minutes of State of Origin. He played the entire game in one of the most intense arenas in the world.

He played 19 seasons at the elite level. He's a hard, tough man who has boxing ability and has been tested in the ring before - Hall has never been tested like Gallen will test him.

It's a massive step up for Hall to even be on this stage in his very first fight against a warrior who is 9-0, like Gallen is.

Gallen will try to dominate with his prowess inside the ring. He's a smaller guy but he's a similar weight. He's as strong as a bull and will keep pressing on Hall.

Oh yeah, and there's the motivation to fight Sonny Bill Williams as well.