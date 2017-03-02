28°
Green's 'big show' delivers Joy for Easts

SEARING HEAT: GDSC Easts' firebrand Santosh Joy was in the wickets again in Night Cricket action.
NIGHT CRICKET: GDSC Easts' very own "Big Show", Johnny Green, has emerged as an unlikely hero in the club's final Cleaver's Mechanical Night Cricket outing against Brothers.

Green stole the show in the first innings snaring three wickets (3 for 11 off 3.3) as Easts rolled the opposition for 90 in the 26th over.

It was an emotional moment for the Easts club, who strolled to victory inside 25 overs thanks to some late power hitting from third grader Gary Connor.

Despite the clash proving to be a dead rubber - due to Brothers' inability to earn points and Easts not able to crack the finals - club president Bret Loveday said it was uplifiting to see the club put the performances on the board.

"It was a dominant performance by our boys," he said. "We had about four or five first graders and they had about the same.

"We tried to do it like we always do to give the blokes from the lower grades a chance to shine under lights.

"We are glad to see how the season is finishing, we are coming home with a wet sail."

It was the lower grade players who performed out of sight for Easts with Green and fellow third-grader Santosh Joy (2 for 19 off 4) tearing apart the Brothers' middle order, while Ryan Spies (28) and Garry Connor (24 not out) ensured a strong run chase.

"It was just great to see Johnny play," Loveday said.

"He was bowling great and he is just so passionate about his cricket. You could see him having so much fun out on the field and that really rubs off on all the players.

"Santosh also bowled really well, he was putting them on a tough line to play and got rewarded for it."

Loveday said the recent run of success on the field bodes well for GDSC Easts and despite not playing any top grade finals cricket this season, he expects the side will be a force in 2017/18.

"It is just too bad this season is coming to an end this weekend," he said.

CLEAVERS NIGHT COMPETITION Round 17 GDSC EASTS V BROTHERS At McKittrick Park Toss: Brothers Brothers 1st Innings W Kerr b Palmer 1  AJ Kinnane c Connor b Joy 0  BL Jurd c Grieve b Joy 11 J Firth lbw b Palmer 5 SR Kippax b Green 27 J Lynch c Connor b Grieve 11  JS Weatherstone b Latham 9  J Moran c Latham b Green 4  T McLaren not out 9 DJ Lucas c Ellis b Spies 0  JK Bagnall b Green 0 Extras (b 3, lb 2, w 8, nb 0) 13  ALL-OUT for 90 Overs: 25.3 FoW: 1-2(W Kerr) 2-14(BL Jurd) 3-14(AJ Kinnane) 4-35(J Firth) 5-59(J Lynch) 6-70(JS Weatherstone) 7-75(J Moran) 8-87(SR Kippax) 9-88(DJ Lucas) 10-90(JK Bagnall)  Bowling: J Ellis 3-2-2-0, B Palmer 5-1-22-2, S Joy 4-0-19-2, JR Grieve 4-0-19-1, A Latham 4-0-8-1, J Green 3.3-0-11-3, R Spies 2-0-4-1    GDSC Easts 1st Innings R Spies b Kerr 28  JR Grieve b McLaren 20 G Connor not out 24 J Ellis not out 6  Extras (b 0, lb 2, w 9, nb 2) 13  TWO wickets for 91 Overs: 23.1 FoW: 1-54(JR Grieve) 2-59(R Spies)  Bowling: JK Bagnall 1-0-14-0, BL Jurd 0.1-0-2-0, JS Weatherstone 3-2-1-0, AJ Kinnane 3-1-5-0, DJ Lucas 5-1-10-0, J Firth 2-0-7-0, EA Lucas 3-0-22-0, J Lynch 1-0-6-0, T McLaren 2-0-12-1, W Kerr 3-0-10-1
