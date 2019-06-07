Menu
Greens MLC David Shoebridge(glasses) and Greens councillor Mark Graham inspect state forest logging at west Woolgoolga. Photo:Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocate
Greens tackle Corindi's youth controversy

Tim Howard
7th Jun 2019 1:00 AM
A COMMUNITY group alarmed at a proposal to have a diversionary program for at-risk youth in its town has attracted the attention of the NSW Greens.

Greens MP David Shoebridge has contacted the Corindi Beach Red Rock Action Group to organise a public meeting in Corindi later this month to discuss the Home Strait program proposed for Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre in Corindi.

Meeting co-ordinator John Learoyd said the meeting, on Thursday, June 13 in Corindi Hall from 7pm, would discuss issues arising from the proposed Aboriginal youth diversionary program.

He said Mr Shoebridge wanted to talk to the community about issues surrounding the proposed program and its likely effects on the community.

He said the NSW MP was a member of the NSW Parliament's Standing Committee on Law and Justice.

"He will be a well-informed and highly credentialed speaker,” Mr Learoyd said.

He said Mr Shoebridge had made a number of commitments to help the local community, including:

Writing to the Office of Registrar of Indigenous Corporations to seek an urgent inquiry into the stripping of assets from the Yarrawarra Aboriginal Corporation and the legality of its de-registration.

Asking questions on notice in NSW Parliament of the Minister for Aboriginal Affairs and the Minister for Corrective Services.

Requesting Mehreen Faruqi to ask questions in the Federal Senate of the Federal Minister for Aboriginal Affairs

Mr Learoyd said he would give the meeting progress updates on these commitments where possible.

The proposal would establish a centre run by the company which was part of a consortium put together to build and run the new Grafton jail, Serco, to accommodate a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility for male Aboriginal offenders on bail between the ages of 18 to 25.

Local Aboriginal people are also against the plan.

Garby elder Tony Dootson said the program while needed was in the wrong place and elders had rejected a similar plan two years ago.

