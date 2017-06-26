23°
News

GREENSHIELDS: Group needs to make welfare a priority

Clint Greenshields | 26th Jun 2017 5:00 PM
Former NRL player Clint Greenshields (right) alongside Grafton Ghosts captain coach and good friend Danny Wicks.
Former NRL player Clint Greenshields (right) alongside Grafton Ghosts captain coach and good friend Danny Wicks. Brad Greenshields

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: Country Rugby League and Group 2 need to make player welfare a priority, otherwise the game will cease in our local area.

As I watched one of my good mates unconscious on the ground after a head clash on Sunday I asked myself with a heavy heart, "Why am I playing this game?”

I came back to the bush enjoy some quality time with some friends playing footy and this is where we are at.

Rewind to the first local derby (April 9), one of our players was blindsided and had a seizure on the ground after the contact. The same player who tried to punch our player in that game is still playing in Group 2.

In Sunday's game I was intentionally hit with a closed fist, which put my teeth through my lip and took skin off my face.

I understand rugby league is a tough sport but after 200 professional games I have never seen anything like the lack of concern for player welfare in Group 2.

This needs to change now. The problem is easily solved.

If a player stands toe to toe with another player and throws a punch they get sent off. Both players are prepared for the punch so nine times out of 10 there is no major damage to players' bodies.

But when a player intentionally comes in and blindsides another player when they are not looking and unaware of the contact coming, that player needs to be sent off immediately.

When we step on the field our health and welfare is in the hands of the referee and touch judges.

Rugby league as a brand needs to do something about this now or lose players to other codes.

My two nephews were watching the game on Sunday. At 14 and 15 years old they both play rugby league and love the sport. They saw my face yesterday and asked me how I felt about the game.

How am I supposed to endorse this sport when this is the standard being set in our game?

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence league clint greenshields country rugby league crl grafton ghosts group 2 opinion rugby league

5 things coming up at council

5 things coming up at council

The budget, the SRV and operational plans for the next decade are all on the agenda for Clarence Valley Council tomorrow. We've picked five key issues.

Teacher trio tops off eisteddfod

THE THREE 'OAMigos': Gwen Berman, Sr Anne Gallagher and Connie de Dassel play a trio to close the Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod final concert.

Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod wraps up

Jan's pumpkin scone recipe only a call away

Jan Gillett looks at a batch of her freshly baked pumpkin scones that took her to the front page of the local phone book.

Jan's pumpkin scone recipe only a call away

All school buses to get seatbelts

$29m blitz to upgrade all school buses to have seatbelts

Local Partners

Ear checks look into the future for children

Fluid in the ear may just be thought of as a cold, but it can harm language development in young children.

Blueberries help property market boom

RURAL MARKET: Elders sale agent Terry Deefholts, Norman Arkan and rural sales agent Angus McDonald.

Growth in the rural property market

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

11 things to do this weekend

Caz O'Hearns and Austin King are celebrating Harmony Day at the Harwood Hotel on Saturday, 19th March, 2016. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Rocking at high voltage

ACCA DACCA are back in black and ready to shake the valley all night long

Schapelle Corby's Bali boyfriend 'lonely' now she's free

“I really hope we can see each other again in the future."

‘One of the most ludicrous films ever made’

Optimus Prime in Transformers: The Last Knight.

Transformers: The Last Knight has been shredded by critics.

Transformers movie bombs to horror opening week

Optimus Prime in a scene from, "Transformers: The Last Knight."

Transformers 5 had the worst opening in the franchise’s history

The first Pitch Perfect 3 trailer is here

Rebel Wilson in a scene from Pitch Perfect 3.

WHERE are the Bellas now?

How 9/11 helped make Waleed Aly a household name

Waleed Aly and Susan Carland at the 2016 Logie Awards

“It feels like there was a script written for me,” he said.

Pixar weighs in on viral Toy Story theory

Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.

DID Andy’s dad tragically die just before the story took place?

1/4 Acre With Rear Lane

47 Middle Street, Woombah 2469

House 3 1 1 New Price...

Located in the quiet coastal village of Woombah, with beaches, river and national park on the doorstep, this three bedroom home sits on 1,012sqm of land with a...

Lifestyle Plus Income

45 Queen Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 3 $ 540,000

The location of this property is just unbeatable, located just two blocks from the main street of Grafton and in prime position for future growth with the Grafton...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Fabulous options for budget buyers

40 River Road, Harwood 2465

House 3 1 1 $325,000

Located on the corner of River Road and Church Lane, Harwood, is a wonderful example of a family home that has been loved, cared for and maintained since it was...

Ultimate Waterfront Living

25 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $889,000

Raine and Horne Yamba are proud to be the exclusive marketing agents for this absolute waterfront well cared for family home positioned in the highly sought after...

Escape From The Hustle and Bustle

Lot 3-369 Fortis Creek Road, Fortis Creek 2460

Residential Land Immerse yourself in nature with this stunning approximately 155 acre parcel of ... $ 129,000

Immerse yourself in nature with this stunning approximately 155 acre parcel of land. Perfect for those looking to escape from the hustle and bustle. The property...

Freehold Investment - Better Than Money In The Bank!

6/6 Clarence Street, Yamba 2464

House 1 2 1 $499,925

Solid investment opportunities with strong and secure returns almost sound too good to be true, but here is a buying opportunity that could well be one of the best...

TRANQUIL 1 ACRE SETTING

8 Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 4 Auction

MOVING CLOSER TO FAMILY - HIGHLY MOTIVATED ! This three bedroom plus study brick home was built in 1994 and is set on a landscaped one acre (4,000 m2) block. Over...

Family Home That Ticks All The Boxes

9 Potaroo Place, Townsend 2463

House 4 4 4 449,000

Located in a quiet, family friendly cul-de-sac this double story home is large enough to comfortably accommodate the whole family. On the first floor of the...

A Golden Opportunity

2/7 Claude Street, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 Auction

When it comes to finding a property in town you will no doubt appreciate that supply is limited, particularly if you would like to be within walking distance to...

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Gateway to $3 billion, 4800 home new Coast city opens

The start of Peter Crosby Way at Sippy Downs, the northern access into the Harmony master-planned community at Palmview.

Palmview's $3b master-planned community of Harmony

Millionaire Nathan Birch to offload $55M in property

Nathan Birch wants to focus more on developing properties.

Sydney property investor has announced he is selling up

Fame factor boosts property prices in Byron

The stunning Clarke's Beach in Byron Bay.

House prices surge by an incredible 39.5% in star-studded area

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!