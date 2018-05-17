Pooping jogger caught brown-handed

The runner caught on camera pooing on the path last week.

DISGUSTED residents have done their own detective work to snap a photo of the jogger they say has been repeatedly pooing on their private path.

Steve Scott is one of the residents of the Greenslopes unit block who set up a camera with night vision to narrow down the time when the runner was visiting them.

"Basically for about a year, we've been having this happening on that path off and on," he said.

"He's been running past our place three times a week and occasionally pops up our path, does his business and then carries on with his run. He always has toilet paper with him so he must be expecting to go at some stage."

Mr Scott said the neighbours worked out it was happening around 5.30am so they hatched a plan.

"I started sitting out there in the dark and waiting, and I decided I was going to get a photo of this guy. I patiently waited each morning for a few minutes until eventually I got that photo," he said.

"He turned around to look at me as I took the photo, and he just goes, 'Hello!' "

Mr Scott said his neighbour took the photo to police last week who thought the best they could charge him with would be trespass.

"We were a bit disappointed in that," he said.

"He seems to be like clockwork. He does need to do something about his diet, but at least he's out there exercising."

Residents suspect they aren't the only ones being subjected to the man's behaviour, and hope others will come forward.

"The guy looks harmless but this is not a good thing," Mr Scott said.

In desperation, Mr Scott posted a notice to Facebook this week asking for anyone with information about the man to contact police.

"The person in this photo has regularly been leaving his human waste (sh*t) on our path and others in the Greenslopes area for quite a long time," he wrote.

"I've only put it on Facebook at this stage but I'm thinking of doing a letterbox drop," he said.

Mr Scott's neighbour Ray - who did not want his last name used - said the man's visits to their property had been more regular of late.

"I would estimate it's happened 30 times in the last 12 months. There was one week in maybe February where I went out there Monday, Wednesday and Friday and he paid us a visit. That's when I decided it's just getting past a joke," he said.

"No-one in the complex knows him. No-one's had any dealings with him. It's not like it's any kind of vendetta. It's routine and he doesn't seem to understand that's not really acceptable."

Ray said he and other neighbours just want the behaviour to stop, and suggested the man change where he runs.

"If you have those sort of issues, change your routine. Get a treadmill and run on the treadmill at home or the gym, so when it happens, you're only 20 feet from facilities," he said.

"It originally started behind some bushes, so we removed a lot of those, then he came around the corner. You could almost set your watch by him, he's so regular. It's just weird. Really weird."

Anyone with information should contact police.