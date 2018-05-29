Inglis reveals tears during Kevvie’s captaincy call

Greg Inglis had tears rolling down his face when told he was the new QLD captain.

GREG Inglis has vowed to lead Queensland through one of the most turbulent periods in their history and skipper the Maroons to a 12th series win in 13 years.

Speaking for the first time since his coronation as Queensland skipper, Inglis admits he shed tears when he was told by coach Kevin Walters he would captain the Maroons in Origin I tomorrow week at the MCG.

On a day in which Billy Slater revealed he would retire from representative football after this year's Origin series, Inglis said he would not let Queensland down as Cameron Smith's successor.

"I just want the Queensland team to be successful," said Inglis, who will play his 31st Origin game in the MCG opener.

"I'm not a big talker but when I do talk I get my point across.

"I will lead by my actions and that's what I bring. That's why Kevvie wanted me as captain.

"When I got the phone call from Kev, I was a bit shocked, the lump was in my throat and tears started rolling down my eyes.

"To be able to play for Queensland at 19 and have the opportunity to captain this great side is overwhelming, it's very surreal.

"I am still learning how to be a leader, I will be myself and not change anything.

"I never thought I would captain Queensland and the state."

Queensland coach Kevin Walters backed Inglis to uphold the Maroons' record-breaking dynasty.

"He is going to be a different leader to Cameron," he said.

"But when I see how he leads, he is like Mal Meninga (former Queensland and Test skipper).

"It is reassuring to see Greg in the team and the captaincy will challenge him as a player.

"He has played 30 Origin games and won premierships and I couldn't think of anyone more special than Greg.

"He has gone through some rocky roads and that makes him ready to captain Queensland."

Inglis lauded Slater's contribution to the Maroons.

Inglis is determined to continue the Maroons’ success. pic Mark Evans

"Billy spoke to me last night about it," he said.

"We had a quick chat and he knows he is going out on his terms. He has been a role model for a lot of Queenslanders including the players.

"It won't change a hell of a lot. We will prepare well individually and as a team."