Four new faces as skipper Mal reveals Kangaroos squad
ROOSTERS sensation Latrell Mitchell has been rewarded for his grand-final demolition of Will Chambers by clinching his maiden Australian jumper today.
Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga will blood Mitchell in upcoming Tests against New Zealand and Tonga after he outpointed incumbent Australia centre Chambers in the Roosters' 21-6 defeat of Melbourne last night
Australia's 19-man squad has been named with Mitchell to partner Greg Inglis, who has celebrated another career highlight by clinching the Test captaincy after being named Queensland skipper in May.
Maroons playmaker Daly Cherry-Evans has won a recall and will battle it out with Origin teammate Ben Hunt for the Australian halfback spot for the opening Test against the Kiwis on October 13.
In other selection news, super sub Tyrone Peachey is the bolter, with the Titans' recruit in contention to claim a utility spot on the interchange bench.
Despite his horror game on Sunday night, Melbourne's Cameron Munster has clinched the five-eighth spot, but may yet be rubbed out if he is formally charged by the match-review committee after being sin-binned twice in the grand final.
Should Munster be suspended, Roosters' Clive Churchill Medallist Luke Keary, who missed the squad, will be his replacement.
After facing the Kiwis, the Kangaroos will play a historic Test against Tonga in Auckland on October 20.
KANGAROOS SQUAD
Regan Campbell-Gillard
Daly Cherry-Evans
Damien Cook
Boyd Cordner
Tyson Frizell
Valentine Holmes
Ben Hunt
Greg Inglis (c)
Felise Kaufusi
David Klemmer
Josh McGuire
Jordan McLean
Latrell Mitchell
Cameron Munster
Tyrone Peachey
James Tedesco
Jake Trbojevic
Tom Trbojevic
Aaron Woods