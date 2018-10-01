Four new faces as skipper Mal reveals Kangaroos squad

ROOSTERS sensation Latrell Mitchell has been rewarded for his grand-final demolition of Will Chambers by clinching his maiden Australian jumper today.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga will blood Mitchell in upcoming Tests against New Zealand and Tonga after he outpointed incumbent Australia centre Chambers in the Roosters' 21-6 defeat of Melbourne last night

Australia's 19-man squad has been named with Mitchell to partner Greg Inglis, who has celebrated another career highlight by clinching the Test captaincy after being named Queensland skipper in May.

Latrell Mitchell has clinched his first Kangaroos Test jumper. Picture: AAP

Greg Inglis will captain the Kangaroos against New Zealand and Tonga. File photo

Maroons playmaker Daly Cherry-Evans has won a recall and will battle it out with Origin teammate Ben Hunt for the Australian halfback spot for the opening Test against the Kiwis on October 13.

In other selection news, super sub Tyrone Peachey is the bolter, with the Titans' recruit in contention to claim a utility spot on the interchange bench.

Despite his horror game on Sunday night, Melbourne's Cameron Munster has clinched the five-eighth spot, but may yet be rubbed out if he is formally charged by the match-review committee after being sin-binned twice in the grand final.

Cameron Munster has clinched the Kangaroos five-eighth jersey despite a mixed grand final performance. Picture: AAP

Should Munster be suspended, Roosters' Clive Churchill Medallist Luke Keary, who missed the squad, will be his replacement.

After facing the Kiwis, the Kangaroos will play a historic Test against Tonga in Auckland on October 20.

KANGAROOS SQUAD

Regan Campbell-Gillard

Daly Cherry-Evans

Damien Cook

Boyd Cordner

Tyson Frizell

Valentine Holmes

Ben Hunt

Greg Inglis (c)

Felise Kaufusi

David Klemmer

Josh McGuire

Jordan McLean

Latrell Mitchell

Cameron Munster

Tyrone Peachey

James Tedesco

Jake Trbojevic

Tom Trbojevic

Aaron Woods