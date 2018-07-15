Greselin to lead Cup pack for Lismore trainer

Lismore trainer Daniel S Bowen when he was stable foreman for his late father and much-loved trainer Danny Bowen.

Lismore trainer Daniel S Bowen when he was stable foreman for his late father and much-loved trainer Danny Bowen. Cathy Adams

MACLEAN CUP: Greselin needs a firm track for the Lismore mare to deliver in Sunday's $30,000 Maclean Bowling Club Maclean Cup (1400m) at Grafton.

The final feature race of the Clarence River Jockey Club's $1.37million July Racing Carnival has drawn a good field, including last year's winner Cash Spinner (John Shelton), Armidale Cup winner Kasharn (Dwayne Schmidt), recent Ipswich winner Zamex (Matt Dunn) and talented Greselin.

Daniel Bowen prepares five-year-old mare Greselin at Lismore and won seven races with her.

She is also approaching a major milestone on Sunday as well, having earned $98,980 in prizemoney.

For her to win though, Bowen reckons she must have a good track.

"She only goes on good tracks,” Bowen admitted Thursday. "When the track is soft she's no good. When she gets a bit of traction she's right.”

He said the track condition at her most recent Grafton start was a factor in her ninth to King Lear in the John Carlton Cup last week.

"The other day the track was a bit shifty,” he recalled.

"Hopefully it will be back to a good surface. Originally we earmarked the Mother's Gift (on Thursday) for her.

"But she got 59kg,” he said.

"She's got 56.5 in the Maclean Cup and over 1400m she shouldn't be too far away from them.

"She should get a nice run from the barrier (6) too. There might be good tempo and she could slot in third or fourth.”

Stephen Traecey will ride the mare, who has won at Grafton as well, winning over 1206m there on April 3.

Bowen has a few other runners at Grafton on Sunday as well and thinks Humility "should run a bit of a race” and Peak Hill also has a good chance.

"He should run a nice race,” he said.

"He's an improving horse.”

Sunday's Maclean Cup has drawn a full field of 14 (with two emergencies).

It has drawn runners from all over, including Tamworth-trained Magical Stance, a former Sydney galloper having his first run for his new trainer, Sue Grills.

A seven-year-old gelding son of Al Maher, Magical Stance has won five of his 40starts and will be ridden by Matt McGuren, but has drawn badly in 16.