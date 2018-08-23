Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stunning underwater footage has emerged of at least 10 grey nurse sharks lurking off Mooloolaba.
Stunning underwater footage has emerged of at least 10 grey nurse sharks lurking off Mooloolaba. Stephen Kerry
Environment

Grey Nurse Sharks in 'ridiculous' numbers off Mooloolaba

Matty Holdsworth
by
24th Aug 2018 6:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GREY nurse sharks in 'ridiculous' numbers are turning up in reefs just off Mooloolaba.

Stunning underwater footage has emerged of the docile beasts in great numbers circling in packs.

Stephen Kerry, who runs Subsurface Scuba, shot the video of the seasonal mammals at only 16 metres below the surface.

He said the sharks were located in the Gnearings, 20 minutes from the Coast.

 

"(They) Have been there for past couple of months, they are seasonal," Mr Kerry said.

The divers get up close and personal to the gentle giants and see them in their natural habitat.

Mr Kerry is not the only one to notice a spike in sharks. Earlier this month the Daily reported how the big boppers were stimulating business for dive operators.

Scuba World's Mike McKinnon said they were appearing in "ridiculous" numbers.

Why though, he wasn't sure.

"At one site, The Tunnels, I've seen 25-30 at one time," Mr McKinnon said. "In 15 metres visibility I counted 22 and there would have been another 10 behind them.

"There's just so many there. We've been there once a weekend for the past month and the minimum has been 10. No-one can understand what's going on."

gnearings grey nurse sharks mooloolaba reef scuba world sharks subsurface scuba sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Police look in to cause of Maclean Showground fire

    premium_icon Police look in to cause of Maclean Showground fire

    News A SMALL fire that caused minor damage to a stable complex at the Maclean Showground saw more than 1000 homes lose power as firefighters extinguished to fire

    GPS monitoring proposed for DV offenders

    premium_icon GPS monitoring proposed for DV offenders

    Crime DV parolees could be fitted with GPS monitored ankle bracelets.

    International paddling showcases zest for life

    premium_icon International paddling showcases zest for life

    Water Sports GRAFTON dragon boat paddler joins tour around the world.

    The Gym Yamba chips in for the farmers

    premium_icon The Gym Yamba chips in for the farmers

    News Bootcamp for Bales set to kick off on Sunday

    Local Partners