The Yallop family look out at the grey skies that covered Whiting Beach at the Yamba River Markets. While a few places reported spits of rain yesterday, it will be quite the opposite today. Adam Hourigan
Weather

Grey skies, but what's happening this weekend?

Adam Hourigan
by
20th Sep 2018 7:55 AM

WHETHER it's raining on your crops, or worrying your weekend plans, a few eyes were on the sky this mornig as the Clarence Valley woke to grey clouds.

And there may be good news for those in both camps this weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting showers this afternoon across the Grafton area with the chance of a thunderstorm later in the day.

However, while this rain might give the land a quick drink, the Bureau is holding out hope for a clear weekend, with a 10-20% chance of rain on both Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend forecast looks even better on the coast in Yamba with a very slight chance of rain predicted only across the coastal fringe.

And as the working week begins next week, the rains will continue and intensify both inland and across teh coast, with showers predicted through until next Thursday, with steady falls of up to 10mm each days keeping the ground wet.

Grafton Daily Examiner

