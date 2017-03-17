Grey sky around the corner. More rain predicted

This could be a familiar sight across the Clarence Valley this weekend, with showers predicted to bring up to 70mm

ENJOY the blue sky and sunshine while it lasts, as rain and thunderstorms are forecast for this afternoon and the rest of the weekend while the Clarence remains on flood watch for minor flooding.

The latest forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology predicts a high chance of showers in the Clarence Valley, with a chance of a thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening which would bring with it heavy falls.

Cricketers should be prepared for washouts tomorrow, with the BOM predicting a 100% chance of showers from Grafton to Yamba. Up to 70mm could fall in Grafton, while Yamba could cop up to 60mm on both Saturday and Sunday.

An offshore low pressure trough is continuing to develop off NSW's east coast which is generating the heavy showers and thunderstorms. This low and trough are expected to deepen later today in response to an approaching upper-level system, which is expected to bring significant rainfall to the Central Coast, Mid-North Coast and Northern Rivers from late Friday onwards.

The BOM is still watching the Clarence River for minor flooding, as well as the Orara River for moderate flooding.

The BOM predicts rainfall over the next few days has the potential to cause flooding to develop in the following river valleys from late today onwards:

1. Brunswick - minor flooding

2. Wilsons - minor to moderate flooding

3. Richmond - minor flooding

4. Clarence -minor flooding

5. Orara - moderate flooding

6. Coffs Coast - minor flooding

7. Bellinger - moderate flooding

8. Nambucca - minor to moderate flooding

9. Macleay - minor to moderate flooding

10. Hastings - moderate flooding

11. Manning - minor to moderate flooding

This flood watch means that people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop. Flood Warnings will be issued if minor flood level is expected to be exceeded at key sites along the main rivers for which the Bureau of Meteorology provides a flood warning service. Across NSW, about 70% of Flood Watches are followed by flooding.

FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au.

For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately.