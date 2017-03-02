Toole meets greyhound clubs to discuss future

The Minister for Racing, Paul Toole, with the Member for Lismore, Thomas George and the Member for Clarence, Chris Gulaptis and Northern region greyhound clubs representatives at Lismore Greyhound Track.

LOCAL greyhound club officials have met with the Minister for Racing, Paul Toole, to discuss the future of the industry in the region.

The meeting, in Lismore, was held ahead of the NSW Government's response to the recently released Greyhound Industry Reform Panel report.

"Like many other clubs across the state, for those in the Lismore and Casino clubs it's more than just an income or hobby, the greyhounds they care for and train are part of their families," Mr Toole said.

"The NSW Government has made it very clear that we are giving the industry a fair go and a real chance for reform, but it's important the industry meets community expectations.

"We are currently considering the 122 recommendations made by the reform panel and I encourage everyone to read the report and have their say."

The Member for Clarence, Chris Gulaptis said greyhound racing is a very significant industry in regional areas.

"The Northern Rivers region has four greyhound clubs and contributes an enormous $14.3 million annually to the local economy," Mr Gulaptis said.

The Member for Lismore, Thomas George, said he was pleased Mr Toole was talking to local greyhound clubs about the industry's future.

"Most people in the greyhound industry do the right thing, that's why the NSW Government is committed to the future of the sport," Mr George said.

The Greyhound Industry Reform Panel report can be found at http://www.racing.justice.nsw.gov.au/Pages/greyhound-racing-nsw.aspx

The Daily Examiner plans to contact Grafton Greyhould Club officials for their views on the meeting.