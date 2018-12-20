Greyhound trainer fights 10-year ban

Greyhound trainer John Thompson pictured on Four Corners ABC for alleged live baiting.

A NORTHERN Rivers greyhound trainer who was hauled before a disciplinary board has had his 10-year ban overturned.

John Thompson was went before the Queensland Racing Disciplinary Board in March, 2016.

The board found allegations against Mr Thompson substantiated and imposed a ten year "warning off" penalty.

This meant he wouldn't be allowed to access any racecourse or training facility in that time.

Mr Thompson had been found by the board to have breached the Greyhounds Australasia Rules in three ways relating to luring and baiting.

The former Shannon Brook trainer was featured in an ABC Four Corners program in February, 2015, in which he was allegedly depicted engaging in the banned practice of live baiting at a Queensland property.

He was recorded telling staff at a Queensland training track to kill a baby possum so they could proceed with the live baiting of its mother.

Mr Thompson was subsequently banned from greyhound training for a decade.

But he took the matter to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal, which set the decision aside.

QCAT member Samantha Traves handed down the decision on November 15.

Ms Traves found Mr Thompson "did not breach (four) Greyhounds Australasia Rules... as set out in allegations one to four".

The Queensland Racing Integrity Commissioner Ross Barnett said Mr Thompson would need to re-apply for a licence to work in the industry once more.

"Mr Thompson would be required to apply for a licence with the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission and if he did so his application would be considered," Mr Barnett said.

"The Commission has not received a licence application from Mr Thompson."