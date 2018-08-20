GREYHOUNDS: Fernando marked for finals spree

NORTHERN RAIDERS: Greyhounds from across the Northern Rivers, including Lismore and Casino, will journey to Grafton tonight to chase the riches of racing.

NORTHERN RAIDERS: Greyhounds from across the Northern Rivers, including Lismore and Casino, will journey to Grafton tonight to chase the riches of racing. Lisa Vanderstok

GRAFTON Greyhound Racing Club races tonight with a strong 10-event card. The highlight will be Race 7 on the program, the Final of the Ladbrokes Red Dog 1-2 Wins Final over 407m.

Two heats were run last week with the fastest heat winner the Mick Landrigan-trained Fernando Marks in the smart time of 23.32. Last week Fernando Marks had box seven and was impressive running down tonight's main danger in Betty Boo Bonus.

Tonight moving back to his preferred box one draw, Fernando Marks will look to beat Betty Boo Bonus for the third week in a row.

Landy, better known as the "coach” to most of his mates, certainly has this promising youngster by champion sire Fernando Bale flying at the moment for owner and long -time mate Geoff Sattler. I am sure "Satts” and the "coach” have won plenty on the punt the past fortnight.

Evelyn and Lenny Harris, trainers of Betty Boo Bonus, must be sick of the sight of Fernando Bonus after their bitch has chased home the winner the past two weeks and guess what I am tipping it for the third week in a row.

Both these dogs run similar times around the 23.30 mark and first sections of 8.50 but Fernando Marks is a very strong railer and certainly powers to the line.

If Betty Boo Bonus can pinch a bit more break on her nemesis the two weeks she may just pinch the prize with the excellent first prizemoney of $2535 put up by Ladbrokes.

Stevie Keep's Lucille Rumble was the other heat winner in a good 23.47 but it must be remembered she has won at Grafton in a much quicker 23.31, also running a first section of around 8.50.

Tonight from box six I am sure Keepie will have his bitch primed for a big effort. My best bet on tonight's card comes up in Race 4 with that little pocket rocket Piecost. The Clarence Valley Shed Stakes over 305m sees the Tracy Hindmarsh bitch drawn beautifully in box 1.

Piecost has had 42 starts for 11 wins and over tonight's distance she has had 14 starts for 5 wins including her PB of 17.51 running a slick 3.08 first section. And this little bitch has also run a fast 23.27 over the 407m trip from tonight's box 1 draw. I am sure the Hindmarshes out at Willow Park would love to have a kennel full of Piecost in their yards. Danger to Piecost tonight looks the Bobby Merillo trained Bokarm Rosie drawn out in the 7 box who has also got the great stats of 18 starts for 7 Wins.

Having a PB of 3.05 and 17.56 Bokarm Rosie did win last week from box 8 in 17.68. If she was to cross the speedy Piecost by the first turn we might be in for a terrific tussle down the straight.

Even Dessie Winters Trishan Valley drawn out in the 8 box is a chance and it must be remember she has a fast 17.40 win to her credit. As you can see there is speed to burn in this race but we will go for the little rocket in Piecost.

Another good bet on the program is in Race 8 the Grafton Greyhound Club Stakes over 407m. Here we see Brendan Whelan's sprinter Jack Whelan certain to start a short price favourite again especially from his perfect box 8 draw.

Surprisingly beaten at Casino before last Mondays flying run over the 305m Jack Whelan will be stepping up to the 407m at Grafton tonight . After winning his last 3 here in 17.29, 17.31 and 17.39 over the 305m I am sure tonight's step up to the 407m won't be a problem to this very promising sprinter.

If there was to be an upset it could come from the Albert Zarb trained My Bro Harry drawn in box 2. With the promising stats of 25 starts for 7 wins My Bro Harry certainly has some fast times to his credit.

Maitland 25.24 and Tamworth 19.78 and 23.38 over the 402m certainly has Harry as the danger to Jack Whelan. If he has pulled up ok after his unplaced run at Maitland on Thursday, I am sure My Bro Harry can run a great race.

Greyhound of the Year Bokarm Bear will also be looking to get back into the winners list in Race 6 the Village Green Stakes over 480m. He does look a good bet in this race and if he can run his best winning time of 27.55 running a very fast first section of 12.23 he should be too good in tonight's race .

The first of 10 Races is 6.20pm and the last race is 9.30pm.