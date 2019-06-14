His mum's dog killed his son, so he decided to kill her

James Stuart Sprott tried to kill his mother and her partner following the death of his son.

James Stuart Sprott tried to kill his mother and her partner following the death of his son. Facebook

SONIA Strachan's German shepherd attacked and killed her three-year-old grandson in 2013 - four years later the child's father decided to avenge his death.

On the day of the boy's funeral, Ms Strachan called her son - James Stuart Sprott - "A dog and useless c---', court documents reveal.

"I'm going to sit here, you c---s", the Mackay woman said to Sprott at the child's funeral, refusing to show any sympathy or kindness in the wake of her dog grabbing the youngster by the neck and shaking him to death

The dog was destroyed but to add insult to injury, Ms Strachan bought another shepherd and called it Hunter - the name of the dead boy's half-brother.

In April of 2017, Sprott decided to kill Ms Strachan and her partner Mark Edward Gallagher.

He broke into his mother's home and attempted to break her neck before doing his best to beat her and Mr Gallagher to death.

The brutal and prolonged assault on the couple was so horrendous that Ms Strachan suffered a fractured eye socket, a laceration requiring stitches, a damaged orbital nerve and other injuries.

Mr Gallagher was repeatedly beaten and kicked around the head and torso - he was left with a fractured cheekbone, a busted nose, broken ribs and severe liver injuries.

Sprott "intended to kill" his mother and her partner and would most likely have succeeded if it wasn't for a man who lived nearby.

Ms Strachan managed to crawl from the house, yelling: "Help me, he's going to kill me."

The neighbour heard the screams and came running.

He knocked Sprott out and kept him subdued until police arrived.

Sprott was charged with multiple offences, including two counts of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm.

Despite the prosecution urging the sentencing judge to jail Sprott for 15 years, he was only ordered to serve 9.5 years.

Queensland Attorney General Yvette D'Ath appealed the sentence, arguing it was manifestly inadequate because the attacks were premeditated, Sprott was not remorseful and because his own barrister had conceded he should serve at least 13 years.

The Queensland Court of Appeal disagreed with the AG and refused to increase the sentence.

The judgment - published on Friday - reveals the CoA justices believed there were "substantial mitigating factors" to justify the lenient term - one of those being the death of Sprott's son and his mother's cold and callous treatment of her would-be killer following the child's death.

The CoA judges also noted factors in Sprott's favour included his often harsh upbringing and the fact that those who knew him best considered him a "responsible young man" who was a "good father" to his children.

"In 2013, when the respondent's son was three years old, Ms Strachan's dog seized him by the neck and dragged him away," the judgment says.

"The injured child entered a coma from which he never emerged and he died three days later.

"At the time nobody informed the respondent of the killing of his son."

Sprott found out his son was dead from an aunty living in the United Kingdom.

"Incredibly, neither his mother nor her partner apologised to the respondent for the death of his son or even acknowledged any responsibility for it," the CoA judgment reads.

"At the child's funeral, which they attended, they sat behind the respondent and taunted him.

"His mother said 'I'm going to sit here, you c---s'.

"She called him a 'dog and a useless c---'."

The CoA justices noted a psychiatric report and the sentencing judge's summation that the 30-year-old suffered significant mental stress as a result of his son's death and the resulting bad treatment by his mother.

They also noted he was only a danger to his mother and her partner and not the broader community.

He will be due for release in 2026.

- NewsRegional