Stabbed mum was a ‘beautiful soul’

Toowoomba mum Debbie Combarngo left a mark on a lot of hearts, says her daughter.

A WEEK after a Toowoomba mother was fatally stabbed in broad daylight, her eldest daughter has spoken to to pay tribute to the "beautiful soul".

Claudia, 20, was with Debbie Combarngo at the Wilsonton unit last Sunday afternoon when, police claim, nine people stormed the complex armed with a hammer, golf clubs, metal poles and knives.

The distraught daughter - who is a mother herself - and her three siblings aged from 12 to 18 are now without a loving mother.

Claudia told The Courier-Mail her mother had a big heart - even when she didn't have a lot to give - and would care for young teenagers in the community who were without a home, earning her the title of "Aunty Debbie".

"My mother would take them in and give them a bed make them something to eat (and) just made sure that they were OK," Claudia said, adding that sometimes she could never get rid of them.

"She was always strong, nothing could ever break her. So strong and such a big heart.

"She was a beautiful soul … one of those people who you'd never thought would ever die."

Claudia said her "colourful and outgoing" mother would "crack her up" with some of the outfits she chose to wear, saying Debbie never cared about what she looked like, preferring to dress for comfort.

"Her beautiful face will never be forgotten and she has left her mark on a lot of hearts, especially mine," Claudia said.

"I know she's with me all the time."

Police investigate the crime scene. Picture: David Martinelli

Childhood friend Denise Turnbull also spoke to The Courier-Mail, remembering Debbie as a fantastic friend, mother and grandmother.

"Debbie had a kind and loving personality to all but with Debbie it was like, what you see is what you get," she said.

"Deb was that type of person who would let you know where you stood; she was never afraid to speak her mind (and) that's what many loved about her.

"Debbie was a lover not a fighter but fought for what she loved."