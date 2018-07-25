Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

What happened to Jeffrey Brooks?
Crime

Grieving dad tells of top cop’s spray

by Peter Hall and Kate Kyriacou
25th Jul 2018 4:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CONTROVERSIAL police officer who would go on to become one of the state's top cops threatened the father of a shooting victim after he was critical of the investigation, an inquest was told.

The officer, then Detective Sergeant Mike Condon, was "very angry'' and his tirade left the father badly shaken, the court heard.

Mike Condon was a detective sergeant who allegedly left the victim’s father shaken by an angry response after his work was questioned. He is now Queensland Police Assistant Commissioner. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
Mike Condon was a detective sergeant who allegedly left the victim’s father shaken by an angry response after his work was questioned. He is now Queensland Police Assistant Commissioner. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled

Mr Condon, now an Assistant Commissioner, was recently embroiled in a marathon investigation into misconduct and corruption claims relating to the Daniel Morcombe inquest. He was cleared by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Testimony relating to this encounter earlier in his career was revealed at the coronial inquest into the mysterious death of young scientist Jeffrey Brooks at the Beenleigh Crayfish Farm on March 13, 1996.

Police believed Jeffrey, 24, of northern NSW, accidentally shot himself with a rickety old shotgun as he tried to retrieve it - barrel first - from the front seat of a utility to scare away birds stealing stock from the dams.

However, family, friends and the farm's owners, as well as independent investigators and crime experts, have grave doubts about this theory. Backed by a new investigation by The Courier-Mail, the family wants the case reopened.

Jeffrey's father, Lawrie Brooks, a retired engineer, took a keen interest in the hunt for answers and was in regular contact with Sgt Condon.

Mr Brooks Snr told the inquest, before Coroner Trevor Anders at Beenleigh on April 7, 1998, that he had "critical issues which I wanted some answers to''.

He said six months after the death, he phoned Sgt Condon and found find him to be "really angry''.

Jeffrey Brooks’ parents Laurie and Wendy Brooks, want answers on their son’s death in 1996. Picture: AAP/Tim Marsden
Jeffrey Brooks’ parents Laurie and Wendy Brooks, want answers on their son’s death in 1996. Picture: AAP/Tim Marsden

"He said 'you dobbed me in to the Ombudsman, didn't you?' to which I replied 'No'.''

Mr Brooks told the court the officer said: "If there is a hearing, I will find out who did (tell the Ombudsman) and that person will be sorry''.

"I took that as a direct threat,'' Mr Brooks said.

"I'm not used to being threatened by people, by police officers. I was very shaken and I reported that straight to my wife.''

The shock allegations were unchallenged during the inquest by the lawyer representing police.

Mr Condon, now Assistant Commissioner Southern Region, told The Courier-Mail: "If any person has any concerns about my conduct during the Brooks investigation they should report their concerns to the appropriate authorities.''

The Courier-Mail is telling Jeffrey's story in the true crime podcast Dead Wrong.

Download from iTunes or find it on your preferred podcast platform.

Related Items

Show More
beenleigh crayfish farm jeffrey brooks lawrie brooks mike condon true crime

Top Stories

    Potential road tragedy avoided

    Potential road tragedy avoided

    News Highway Patrol behind Ulmarra when it comes to black spot

    Stage set for an epic DEX Shield

    Stage set for an epic DEX Shield

    Sport Liyou return boosts South Grafton's forward pack

    McFarlane named All Australian

    McFarlane named All Australian

    Sport Six years out of the game did nothing to dampen her speed

    Joan's got just the ticket for new bridge

    premium_icon Joan's got just the ticket for new bridge

    Feature Joan Cootes was only a few years old when Grafton Bridge was opened

    Local Partners