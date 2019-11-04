Menu
Grieving woman ‘raped’ in graveyard

by Jon Rogers
4th Nov 2019 7:47 AM

A grieving woman was reportedly raped in a graveyard after her attacker had sat next to her on a bench.

Police are hunting a man who attacked a 55-year-old woman near St Andrew's Church in Hove, East Sussex, England on Halloween between 5.30 and 6pm.

Officers described the suspect as a white man in his 40s, 5ft 6 inch tall, of average build, with short grey hair and wearing jeans.

 

The woman is said to have been attacked in the graveyard of St Andrew's Church in Hove. Picture: Wikipedia

 

Police say they had not been able to carry out a detailed interview with the woman.

The officers say the woman was too "distraught and vulnerable" to talk about the attack, but she was being supported by specially trained officers.

 

The woman is said to have been attacked on the evening of Halloween. Picture: Google Images

 

Detective Inspector Vickie Maroki, of Brighton's Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: "We believe this to be an isolated incident but clearly we want to find out more as soon as we can."

