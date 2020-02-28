Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Christopher Swales with wife Debbie.
Christopher Swales with wife Debbie.
Environment

Grim discovery in dead tourist’s parachute

by Robin Perrie
28th Feb 2020 2:21 PM

A BRITISH tourist who plunged to his death in a Grand Canyon skydiving tragedy had been given a parachute with holes in it, US police have revealed.

Christopher Swales, 55, was doing a tandem leap as a 30th wedding anniversary gift from his wife.

But his first skydive ended in disaster when something went wrong as he and his instructor came in to land, The Sun reported.

Mr Swales, a father-of-two, was killed but his jump partner survived with a broken leg.

 

Christopher Swales with wife Deborah.
Christopher Swales with wife Deborah.

 

US police said there was a hole in the parachute used by Mr Swales.
US police said there was a hole in the parachute used by Mr Swales.

 

A report by investigators who later checked the equipment has now been obtained by The Sun.

It reveals the canopy had a series of holes "circled with pen to track movement, or continuing tear, of the material".

It states "numerous" patches had been sewn on and the jump took place when wind was gusting up to more than 43km/h. In Australia, student parachutists must not make a descent if wind speed is more than 28km/h.

 

The jump was an anniversary gift from Mr Swales’ wife Deborah.
The jump was an anniversary gift from Mr Swales’ wife Deborah.

But police in the United States have closed the case, concluding it was an accident.

A spokesman for skydive firm Paragon said: "All the equipment was functioning 100 per cent correctly. It was maintained according to the regulations."

 

Tragedy struck while the couple was holidaying in the US.
Tragedy struck while the couple was holidaying in the US.

The firm has blamed military-trained instructor Matthew McGonagle, 34, for "panicking" and turning too sharply when he missed the landing zone.

Mr Swales, who ran a joinery firm in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, was on holiday in Arizona with wife Deborah, 53, in September.

They renewed their vows and she had bought him the parachute experience.

Ms Swales declined to comment on the police report.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
fall accident man killed skydiving tourist

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor votes four times to keep razor wire fence near school

        premium_icon Mayor votes four times to keep razor wire fence near school

        News Mayor’s casting vote used twice to keep council fighting for its razor wire fence between its depot and a school.

        ELLEM EXTENDED: Cricketers to wait another year for oval

        premium_icon ELLEM EXTENDED: Cricketers to wait another year for oval

        Cricket It was an uphill battle from the start but CRCA have ruled out an early return for...

        Phone hook-up to decide future of $4.27mil roundabout grant

        premium_icon Phone hook-up to decide future of $4.27mil roundabout grant

        Council News Council might have made up its mind about roundabouts in Yamba, but today they must...

        Elton John's special gift to the 'Tiny Dancer' baby

        premium_icon Elton John's special gift to the 'Tiny Dancer' baby

        News The Tiny Dancer baby, who was moved by Elton John's music