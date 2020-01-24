Grim find pushes bushfire death toll to 33

The bushfire crisis has taken another life with police revealing human remains have been found south of Moruya on the NSW south coast.

Police found the remains in a burnt-out home on Friday morning. It has been reported the home on Bumbo Rd was completely destroyed. The remains have not been formally identified but police have revealed it is believed to be the 59-year-old occupant.

The discovery brings the national death toll from the fires to 33 since October - 25 in NSW.

It comes after Moruya was thrashed by fires on Thursday, with as many as 10 homes lost in the town's western outskirts.

The fire came within 150m of Moruya Hospital but was saved by rural firefighters.

Also, to the north a RFS truck rolled at Mogo just after 11pm.

The six firefighters on-board were able to get out of the truck themselves but were taken to hospital for treatment, with all escaping major injury.

It ended a horror day after the tragic deaths three American firefighters who were killed when the aerial water tanker they were in crashed west of Moruya, while battling wildfires in Australia have been identified by their employer.

The men who died Thursday in the crash of the C-130 Hercules were Capt. Ian H. McBeth, 44, of Great Falls, Montana; First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson, 42, of Buckeye, Arizona; and Flight Engineer Rick A. DeMorgan Jr., 43, of Navarre, Florida, Canada-based Coulson Aviation said in a statement.