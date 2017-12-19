Grinch out to ruin Christmas in Clarence Valley

THE Grinch is known for stealing Christmas, but for a handful of Clarence Valley residents, they didn't realise that included their Christmas lights.

Almost as soon as residents decorated their front yards with a stunning display of Christmas cheer, they have been torn down by unidentified individuals overnight.

One resident raised the alarm on Clarence Valley - BUY SWAP SELL:

Other residents are taking action by pulling down their lights each night to avoid being taken.

Josh Page was given the orders to take down their lights after part of their display at Margaret Crescent was stolen.

The house, which had lights timed to music, is one of two houses targeted in the area, with lights being taken from Fitzgerlad St.

A house in Margaret Crescent has had lights stolen from their display. contributed

Mr Page said at about 10pm on Friday night, they went outside when they saw someone trying to take part of their display out of the tree, and then in the morning, Mr Page went outside to fix part of the display, only to find some of their lights had been stolen.

"There is a lot of time and money going into it," he said.

"I've seen on Facebook that someone else has been done two nights in a row, they had an inflatable Santa and some more lights done.

"It doesn't feel good, my girlfriends mum, when she found out, she said she didn't even want to have Christmas anymore."

There have been multiple reports of people stealing lights over the past week.

