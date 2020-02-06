Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Where in the Clarence Valley are the best supermarket deals?
Where in the Clarence Valley are the best supermarket deals?
Smarter Shopping

GROCERY GRAB: We reveal the valley’s best supermarket bargains

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
6th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHERE’S the cheapest place to do your shopping in the Clarence Valley? Yesterday the Daily Examiner visited all eight major supermarkets in the area to see who came out on top.

It’s Aldi. By a long way, but there is a big asterisk in the results.

While the test is not scientific, The Daily Examiner created a list of 23 “standard” shopping items ranging across the product line, and compared the prices on all of them.

Where possible the same products were compared, although in some cases where items had differing weights or amounts, the prices shown are based pro-rata off the item listed.

Also, where items weren’t available, their nearest equivalent product was used.

Aldi’s evangelists have been shouting from the rooftops of the cheap groceries, and while the total came in a whopping 22 per cent cheaper than its next competitor, it does so through brand substitution, with many unfamiliar names such as Goldenvale, Westacre, Imperial and other brand substitutes.

16 of the 23 items chosen were cheapest at Aldi, including big discounts on bread, vegetables and laundry detergent.

The good news for the diehard Coles shopper is that it doesn’t matter which one you shop at, you’ll get the same price, with all five supermarkets in the Clarence Valley having the same price for every product.

The bad news is that comes out the most expensive of the major supermarkets, with its total of $113 10 per cent more expensive than its rival Woolworths.

Woolworths comes out second in the list, though benefits from a generous discount on its laundry detergent that would normally bring it back into line with the others.

In Maclean, IGA has jumped into the local market with prices that place it between the two major supermarkets, however Spar supermarket holds its own, only falling $7 more expensive, while still having the cheapest item in the cart of four items.

Supermarket price breakdown:

SHOPPING LISTALDICOLESW/WORTHSIGA MACLEANSPAR MACLEAN

Tip Top Bread

$1.49^$3$3$3.79$3
2L Dairy Farmers milk$2.39^$3.20$3.20$32.0$3.13^
1kg tomatoes$4.99$5.90$4.90$7.90$6.99
1kg potatoes55c*$3.50$3.50$3.50$2.69
1kg Granny Smith apples$4.49$5$4.90$5.50$5.49
500g 4-star mince$7.49$. 7.50$7.50$7.50$7.40
500g sausages$3.49$4.50$5.50$4.49$6.75
1kg chicken breast$10.49$9.50$9.50$9.40$11.90
375g Western Star butter$2.62*$5$4$4.25$4.70

500g Coon cheese

$4.99^$8$7^$7$8

725g Cornflakes

$2.29^$4.50$4.33*$. 399$7.14

560g Vegemite

$5.27*$8$8$7.64$5.16*

El Paso Taco Kit

Hard/Soft 350g

$3.69^$7$7$3.50$7.99

170g Smiths Chips

Original

$1.99^$3.50$2.50$2.50$2.99
2L Coca Cola$2.87*$2.85$2.85$2.85$2.85

2L Cold Power

$7.98$16.50$8.25$16.50$13*
4 pack Palmolive Gold soap$1.12^$2.85$2.85$2$2.8

250ml Rexona

Original deodorant

$3.79$5$5$5$5

1kg Own Brand

Flour

$1$1$1$1$1.60

1kg Own Brand

Sugar

99c*$1$1$1$1.60

1kg Sunrice

Jasmine

$2.89^$3.30$3.20$3.20$3

110ml Colgate

triple action

$1.72*$2.50$2.99$2.49$2.50
TOTAL$79$113.10$101.97$109$116.27

^ Nearest equivalent on unstocked item  * quantity not available, calculated pro-rata + Prices consistent across all four Coles stores 

clarence supermarkets coles ritchies iga spar maclean woolworths
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PURSUIT: Road spikes don’t deter high speed driver

        premium_icon PURSUIT: Road spikes don’t deter high speed driver

        Crime Wild ride ends with two arrests, two blown tyres and a long drive on two rims

        Swimming start to 2020 for Sportsperson of the Month

        premium_icon Swimming start to 2020 for Sportsperson of the Month

        Water Sports The teen sensation is a star in the surf after another great month of...

        BREAKING: Police pursuit on highway

        premium_icon BREAKING: Police pursuit on highway

        News Reports have emerged of a car evading police in the Clarence Valley

        Masterful Moss keeps finding a way to win on the track

        premium_icon Masterful Moss keeps finding a way to win on the track

        Cycling & MTB The masters athlete has done it again, but this time it was a little bit harder.