GROCERY GRAB: We reveal the valley’s best supermarket bargains

Where in the Clarence Valley are the best supermarket deals?

WHERE’S the cheapest place to do your shopping in the Clarence Valley? Yesterday the Daily Examiner visited all eight major supermarkets in the area to see who came out on top.

It’s Aldi. By a long way, but there is a big asterisk in the results.

While the test is not scientific, The Daily Examiner created a list of 23 “standard” shopping items ranging across the product line, and compared the prices on all of them.

Where possible the same products were compared, although in some cases where items had differing weights or amounts, the prices shown are based pro-rata off the item listed.

Also, where items weren’t available, their nearest equivalent product was used.

Aldi’s evangelists have been shouting from the rooftops of the cheap groceries, and while the total came in a whopping 22 per cent cheaper than its next competitor, it does so through brand substitution, with many unfamiliar names such as Goldenvale, Westacre, Imperial and other brand substitutes.

16 of the 23 items chosen were cheapest at Aldi, including big discounts on bread, vegetables and laundry detergent.

The good news for the diehard Coles shopper is that it doesn’t matter which one you shop at, you’ll get the same price, with all five supermarkets in the Clarence Valley having the same price for every product.

The bad news is that comes out the most expensive of the major supermarkets, with its total of $113 10 per cent more expensive than its rival Woolworths.

Woolworths comes out second in the list, though benefits from a generous discount on its laundry detergent that would normally bring it back into line with the others.

In Maclean, IGA has jumped into the local market with prices that place it between the two major supermarkets, however Spar supermarket holds its own, only falling $7 more expensive, while still having the cheapest item in the cart of four items.

Supermarket price breakdown:

SHOPPING LIST ALDI COLES W/WORTHS IGA MACLEAN SPAR MACLEAN Tip Top Bread $1.49^ $3 $3 $3.79 $3 2L Dairy Farmers milk $2.39^ $3.20 $3.20 $32.0 $3.13^ 1kg tomatoes $4.99 $5.90 $4.90 $7.90 $6.99 1kg potatoes 55c* $3.50 $3.50 $3.50 $2.69 1kg Granny Smith apples $4.49 $5 $4.90 $5.50 $5.49 500g 4-star mince $7.49 $. 7.50 $7.50 $7.50 $7.40 500g sausages $3.49 $4.50 $5.50 $4.49 $6.75 1kg chicken breast $10.49 $9.50 $9.50 $9.40 $11.90 375g Western Star butter $2.62* $5 $4 $4.25 $4.70 500g Coon cheese $4.99^ $8 $7^ $7 $8 725g Cornflakes $2.29^ $4.50 $4.33* $. 399 $7.14 560g Vegemite $5.27* $8 $8 $7.64 $5.16* El Paso Taco Kit Hard/Soft 350g $3.69^ $7 $7 $3.50 $7.99 170g Smiths Chips Original $1.99^ $3.50 $2.50 $2.50 $2.99 2L Coca Cola $2.87* $2.85 $2.85 $2.85 $2.85 2L Cold Power $7.98 $16.50 $8.25 $16.50 $13* 4 pack Palmolive Gold soap $1.12^ $2.85 $2.85 $2 $2.8 250ml Rexona Original deodorant $3.79 $5 $5 $5 $5 1kg Own Brand Flour $1 $1 $1 $1 $1.60 1kg Own Brand Sugar 99c* $1 $1 $1 $1.60 1kg Sunrice Jasmine $2.89^ $3.30 $3.20 $3.20 $3 110ml Colgate triple action $1.72* $2.50 $2.99 $2.49 $2.50 TOTAL $79 $113.10 $101.97 $109 $116.27

^ Nearest equivalent on unstocked item * quantity not available, calculated pro-rata + Prices consistent across all four Coles stores