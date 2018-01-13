Groove and reggae powerhouse

EMERGING from the ashes of Ward Hancock and the Bastard Sons, King River Rising are an eight-piece groove powerhouse who push the boundaries of reggae, rock and funk while paying homage to the genre's predecessors. Skillfully blending deep grooves and intertwining harmonies and melodies, the band pulls together the sounds of its skilled musicians, and together, they are a tight-knit, passionate band.

Meeting in Melbourne from all over Australia, this crossover of musical experiences has resulted in an exciting convergence of flavour - sometimes crooning - sometimes intense - and always leaving the crowd wanting more. Often compared to artists such as Sublime, John Mayer and Groundation, King River Rising draw from many of the players' deep roots in rock; while putting their own spin on front man Ward Hancock's love of reggae music. With fantastic live shows, King River Rising are already taking the Australian reggae scene by storm after working hard and hardly ever taking a break.

With a fresh take on Hancock's original writing, the band hit Hothouse Studios to record their 2017 release titled Lucid. Two reworked previously recorded songs were laid down along with four newly written tracks that stay true to the edgy and raw live essence the band emits at their gigs. With catchy guitar and saxophone licks, long sweeping jams and beautifully constructed ballads all things possible have been crammed into the 29-minute-long EP. King River Rising leave no stone unturned by continuing to gig hard and improve, extend their reach outside of Melbourne and to convert Australia's public to their eccentric, eclectic and captivating sound.