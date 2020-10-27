‘Gross breach of trust’: GP jailed for raping patient

A Hervey Bay doctor will spend eight months behind bars after he was found guilty of raping a young woman while he was performing a pap smear procedure.

The 23-year-old patient was left traumatised after she was digitally raped by Hervey Bay GP Olajide Olusesan Ogunseye, 54, at his Torquay business in October 2018.

During a six-day trial, a jury was told that the young woman had gone to see Ogunseye after experiencing months of menstrual pain.

As she lay on the examination table Ogunseye used his fingers to penetrate her in a sexual way before leaning forward to try and kiss her, the court was told.

Hervey Bay Dr. Olajide Ogunseye who is charged with one count of rape, arrives at court, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

The woman later confronted Ogunseye and secretly recorded him saying: "I'm begging you, I made a mistake … I don't want this single mistake to mess up our life".

Ogunseye pleaded not guilty to a single count of rape, but a jury found otherwise and convicted him yesterday after a lengthy eight-hour deliberation.

At his sentence hearing this morning, barrister Angus Edwards handed up 30-character references and stressed that it was a brief touching in the context of a man who was otherwise regarded as an "excellent doctor".

Olajide Olusesan Ogunseye’s wife, right, testified in court that they had been married for 22 years and he had always treated women with respect. Picture: Attila Csaszar

"He made a brief but terrible error in judgement while he's conducting an otherwise proper examination," he said.

Mr Edwards said Ogunseye was well respected in the medical profession for more than 25 years and an "examiner of examiners" for the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners.

Olajide Olusesan Ogunseye was supported by family and friends in court at his sentence. Picture: Attila Csaszar

Judge Nathan Jarro said while his offending was brief and "not overtly sexual in nature", the woman had suffered emotionally and financially.

During the trial she was cross-examined for more than two hours about the ordeal.

"She has clearly suffered emotionally and financially as a consequence of your offending behaviour," Judge Jarro said.

"In my view, there was a gross breach of trust implicit in a doctor and patient relationship, and clearly an offence of this kind undermines public confidence in the medical profession."

Ogunseye was sentenced to 20 months' jail, suspended after eight months and operational for two years.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.