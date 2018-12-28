GROUNDBREAKING: Where the council's $300,000 fine be spent

FIRST STRIKE: The stump of the Black or Red Bean scar tree after initial 2013 pruning by council.

THE $300,000 fine issued to Clarence Valley Council by the Land and Environment Court last week for the destruction of a rare Aboriginal object in Grafton will be reinvested into the area, rather than go back into State Government revenue coffers.

The court's ruling handed down on December 21 included a series of detailed orders as part of the penalty that includes several Clarence-based directives that were reached after consultation with the Local Aboriginal Lands Councils and community members. It is believed this case is the first of its kind to be ordered with this directive.

The council was prosecuted for the unlawful maiming and removal of a red/black bean scar tree that occurred in 2013 and 2016. The tree, which stood on the corner of Breimba and Dovedale streets in Grafton and was a surviving original specimen from the flood plain before white settlement, was a registered culturally modified object under the Aboriginal Site Register.

The council will pay the fine amount of $300,000 to the Grafton Ngerrie Local Aboriginal Land Council which will be applied to remediation actions.

These include a feasibility study to establish a Keeping Place in the Grafton area for Aboriginal cultural heritage items including long-term storage for the scar tree remnants.

It will also provide research funding into local Aboriginal cultural heritage for educational purposes including training of council field staff and senior management.

The money will also be used to establish a permanent exhibition and fund a series of one-day Clarence Valley Healing Festivals to be held in various Clarence Valley Aboriginal communities throughout 2019 and 2020.

The council was also ordered to, at its own expense, publish a notice in several newspapers including The Sydney Morning Herald, Koori Mail and The Daily Examiner and on the council's website and Facebook pages.

Additional costs include a $48,000 legal bill which will bring the total costs to the council to more than $350,000.

The council was convicted of the offence against s 86(1) of the National Parks and Wildlife Act 1974 of harming an object that it knew was an Aboriginal object.

The original fine was $400,000 but an early plea of guilty made council eligible for a 25 per cent discount on the penalty. The council potentially faced penalty of up to $1.1million for its actions.

Council general manager Ashley Lindsay said the council agreed it had done the wrong thing by removing the scar tree and accepted the court's decision.

"As the mayor and I have said previously, we acknowledge the importance of the scar tree to our Aboriginal community and are deeply sorry for the hurt and sense of loss the removal of the tree has caused," Mr Lindsay said.

"The tree's destruction does not represent who we are or who we strive to be as an organisation.

"This council values its connections with the Aboriginal community and I genuinely believe we generally work well together.

"But on this occasion we did the wrong thing and for that we apologise."

Gumbaynggirr community member Kerry Skinner, who is Aboriginal Education Officer at South Grafton High, said the scar tree was one of the sites he took students to for educational purposes.

Mr Skinner was asked to submit a statement as part of the court process to express his knowledge and feelings about the site and was part of the restorative group working with the council.

"The discussion with (the) council has been really positive. We wanted to make sure that the handing down and fee program had to correlate with the desecration of the scar tree and how these programs can better educate the whole community in the future," he said.

"It wouldn't matter what amount of money (the) council was fined. We want to see that working relationship and collaboration process occurs with (the) council and filters right across the community with our children and all the council employees, educators and the whole community.

"Our aim is to see a direct result of what occurs with scar tree."

Mr Skinner said the storing of the tree's remnants would help people to learn what happened as well as the history of the tree and what scarring represented.

"It was disheartening and we felt the tragedy of the loss of the tree but it's all about education and moving forward together now, working with and helping people understand the vast richness of our culture in the Clarence. The more people who understand that, the better all our children's future will be."

Brett Tibbett, a Gumbaynggirr man and the CEO of Ngerrie Local Aboriginal Land Council, who was also involved in the prosecution, said the deed was done so it was now about trying to salvage some "community" around the tree.

"It was disappointing and very distressing for us when it happened, especially when we had already pulled them (council) up the first time (in 2013)," Mr Tibbett said.

"But going forward now, the change in council with Ashley (Lindsay) at the helm, he's definitely understanding about the cultural values of Aboriginal objects and people around here.

"It's a pretty good leap forward. We're actually talking about putting another tree back there with a plaque to recognise the original tree".

Mr Tibbett said he believed the ruling about the fine amount of $300,000 being returned to the community rather than going back into State revenue was a first and he was looking forward to seeing some tangible changes next year as a result.

"Take the Keeping Place project. We don't have anything like that in the Clarence Valley but are in a unique position here with three nations. You don't see that in any other council area anywhere in Australia. We really haven't taken advantage of that and by taking away some of the mystery with community events like this, I'm hopeful for the future.

"Actions took away the tree but actions will restore the faith in our relationships here, with (the) council, the Aboriginal people and the wider community.

"Good things can come out of bad and that's the way we want to go. Words are nice but now we need to roll up our sleeves and work together. It's a tremendous opportunity never been seen in the Clarence before."