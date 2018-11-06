Ground radar turns up significant finds at cemetery

Baryulgil Land Council employee Andrew Donnelly shows where ground penetrating radar has revealed gravesites in the Baryulgil Cemetery.

TRACKING down grave sites at the Baryulgil Cemetery has turned into a full time job for local man Andrew Donnelly

A State Government grant has allowed Mr Donnelly, who also digs the graves for his people at the cemetery, access to ground penetrating radar, which has not only revealed the location of graves in the cemetery, but the likelihood of more graves outside its boundary.

The GPR has also turned up some interesting archeological facts including older burial sites where binding of the body was used as a burial technique prior to the use of caskets.

"These are older and quite significant finds,” Mr Donnelly told NSW Aboriginal Affairs Minister Sarah Mitchell during her visit to the cemetery yesterday.

Mr Donnelly said the cemetery, which is on Yulgilbar Station, quite possibly extends well beyond its current fence lines.

"The station has already allowed us extend another five metres on the bottom boundary,” he said.

Mr Donnelly said getting access to more GPR time would be needed to locate the sites.

He was also pleased to say a new easier access to the cemetery should be available "before Christmas”.