Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Baryulgil Land Council employee Andrew Donnelly shows where ground penetrating radar has revealed gravesites in the Baryulgil Cemetery.
Baryulgil Land Council employee Andrew Donnelly shows where ground penetrating radar has revealed gravesites in the Baryulgil Cemetery. Tim Howard
Politics

Ground radar turns up significant finds at cemetery

Tim Howard
by
6th Nov 2018 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRACKING down grave sites at the Baryulgil Cemetery has turned into a full time job for local man Andrew Donnelly

A State Government grant has allowed Mr Donnelly, who also digs the graves for his people at the cemetery, access to ground penetrating radar, which has not only revealed the location of graves in the cemetery, but the likelihood of more graves outside its boundary.

The GPR has also turned up some interesting archeological facts including older burial sites where binding of the body was used as a burial technique prior to the use of caskets.

"These are older and quite significant finds,” Mr Donnelly told NSW Aboriginal Affairs Minister Sarah Mitchell during her visit to the cemetery yesterday.

Mr Donnelly said the cemetery, which is on Yulgilbar Station, quite possibly extends well beyond its current fence lines.

"The station has already allowed us extend another five metres on the bottom boundary,” he said.

Mr Donnelly said getting access to more GPR time would be needed to locate the sites.

He was also pleased to say a new easier access to the cemetery should be available "before Christmas”.

aboriginal graves andrew donnelly baryulgil cemetery
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    DA filed for new showroom to meet dealership demands

    premium_icon DA filed for new showroom to meet dealership demands

    News Ken Casson Motors needs upgrade to meet Mazda requirements otherwise it may result in a new dealer agreement not being issued

    • 6th Nov 2018 1:00 AM
    Boutique is one-stop-shop

    premium_icon Boutique is one-stop-shop

    News New fashion boutique on Prince Street.

    Traditional dress a hit at Jacaranda

    Traditional dress a hit at Jacaranda

    News Yang Chan stood out from the crowd at Jaca'

    SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

    SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

    Sport Voting is open for Grafton Shoppingworld's People's Choice Award

    Local Partners