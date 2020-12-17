Ground zero for Sydney COVID cluster

A northern beaches RSL could be potentially be the source of infection for a number of COVID-19 cases as NSW Health issue alerts for more venues.

An RSL club has been named the believed source of COVID-19 infection in Sydney's northern beaches as health authorities scramble to alert everyone who attended the venue.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said it was "critical" to locate everyone that visited the Avalon RSL Club on December 11.

"Our working hypothesis is that someone at that RSL club was potentially the source of infection for a number of subsequent cases," she said.

"So, it is critical that we identify any individuals that may be positive there."

The news comes as it was revealed one positive case played drums in a band who performed all around Sydney, spreading possible sites of infection all across the city.

The Avalon RSL is suspected as being the source of infection. Picture: Supplied

Anyone who visited the following locations is urged to get tested and then isolate for 14 days, even if they receive a negative result:

The Avalon RSL Club, 1 Bowling Green Ln, Avalon Beach - Friday, December 11, all day til close

The Penrith RSL Club, 8 Tindale St, Penrith - Sunday, December 13, 1pm to 6pm

The Kirribilli Club, 11 Harbourview Cres, Lavender Bay - Monday, December 14, 12 to 3pm

Hungry Ghost Cafe, 20 Avalon Parade, Avalon - Sunday, December 13, 9.30am-11am and Tuesday, December 15, 9.30-11am

Sneaky Grind Cafe, 3/48 Old Barrenjoey Road, Avalon Beach - Monday, December 14, 9.30-11am

Barramee Thai Massage and Spa, 4/42-44 Old Barrenjoey Road, Avalon Beach - Monday, December 14, 2-3.30pm

Bangkok Sidewalk Restaurant, 1/21-23 Old Barrenjoey Road, Avalon Beach - Monday, December 14, 7-8pm

Avalon Bowlo (bowling club), 4 Bowling Green Lane Avalon Beach - Sunday, December 13, 5-7pm (not 3-5pm as previously reported) and Tuesday, December 15, 3-5pm

Palm Beach female change rooms - Sunday, 13 December 9-9.15am

Coast Palm Beach Cafe, Barren Joey Road, Palm Beach - Sunday, December 13, 10‑11am

NSW Health has issued an alert for many venues, including the Penrith RSL Club. Picture: Google Maps

There are also a number of spots where visitors at certain times have been advised to get tested and then self-isolate until a negative result is received:

Bing Lee, Gateway, 1 Mona Vale Road, Mona Vale - Monday, December 14, 4.30‑4.45pm

Woolworths Avalon Beach, 74 Barrenjoey Road, Avalon Beach - Sunday, December 13, 12-5pm, and Tuesday, December 15, 12-12.30pm

Oliver's Pie, Careel Shopping Village, 1 Careel Head Rd, Avalon Beach - Monday, December 14, 9-9.15am

