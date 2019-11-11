GROUNDED: Flights cancelled due to bushfires

All Regional Express flights in and out of Clarence Valley Regional Airport were cancelled due to smoke on Monday, 11th November, 2019. Katie Brown

ALL flights in and out of Grafton have been cancelled due to the bushfires.

Regional Express grounded all of its services to and from Clarence Valley Regional Airport across Monday and Tuesday, with other services and days subject to the development of the fire situation.

"Regional Express has suspended all services to Grafton on Monday, November 11 and Tuesday, November 13 due to reduced visibility caused by bushfire smoke," a statement on the ReX website said.

"Other ports on the NSW North Coast may be affected as the fires develop over the coming days."

It also advised customers on its homepage to "Review Flight Status page for more information".

Grafton raised NRL.com presenter Katie Brown had her return flight to Sydney cancelled today.

"The smoke is too thick to fly in or out and we are being diverted to Lismore," she told The Daily Examiner.

Ms Brown arrived in the city on Friday to host the Clarence Valley Sports Awards on Saturday night, where special guest and five-time Paralympic gold medalist Rodney Nugent auctioned Seoul 1988 and Barcelona 1992 Barcelona memorabilia to assist local Rural Fire Service crews.

Ms Brown had a scary experience during her flight into Grafton, which went directly over the fire front of the Liberation Trail bushfire front when it was at Nymboida where several properties were destroyed.

Flight over Nymboida bushfires: NRL.com presenter Katie Brown was on a flight from Sydney to Grafton that flew directly over the fire ground at Nymboida, where several properties were destroyed on Friday, 8th November, 2019.

"Flying over Nymboida this afternoon, it was shocking," Ms Brown tweeted.

"Got off the plane, the lady behind me answered her phone only to find out her home was burnt down today.

"This is crazy. Please stay safe everyone xx."

Flying over Nymboida this afternoon, it was shocking. Got off the plane & the lady behind me answered her phone only to find out her home was burnt down today. This is crazy. Please stay safe everyone xx

