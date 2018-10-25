Is this the lifeline Roger David needs?

Roger David employs about 300 staff across 57 stores, including 17 in Victoria.

ADMINISTRATORS for Roger David say there is hope a buyer for the collapsed menswear chain will emerge after an "amazing" response to what was meant to be its closing down sale.

KordaMentha administrator Craig Shepard said he had been left "stunned" by the response to the sale launched last week which aimed to raise money to pay out employee entitlements and creditors.

"But it has turned into something much bigger than that," Mr Shepard said this morning.

"It has brought out an amazing wave of support and loyalty for a household Aussie brand."

Mr Shepard said sales at the 76-year-old fashion business had more than doubled since the start of the sale.

It was placed in voluntary administration last week.

Mr Shepard said the response to the fall of the well-known brand had rekindled interest among possible buyers.

"There is now a possibility that there may be a buyer," he said.

"Expressions of interest have been coming from interested parties who were shying away a few weeks ago.

"They have seen the outpouring of support for the brand on social media and in the stores. They are having a second look."

Mr Shepard said he would assess all options for retail chain and update creditors at their first meeting next week.

Roger David - founded in Melbourne in 1942 by a Polish immigrant tailor - had failed to attract a buyer before collapsing into administration.

A slew of the nation's best-known fashion brands have run into trouble as they confront highly successful international retailers, the rise of online shopping, high rents and changing fashion tastes.

Esprit, Marcs, David Lawrence, Pumpkin Patch, Payless Shoes, Herringbone, Rhodes & Beckett, Oroton, Katies, Millers and Rivers have either collapsed or undergone restructures over the past two years.

Department store chains Myer and David Jones are struggling, while fast-fashion invaders Zara, Uniqlo and Hennes and Mauritz trading as H&M are pulling in more than $800 million in combined annual sales, having only arrived this decade.