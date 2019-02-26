Group 2 2019 draw finalised at general meeting

Group 2 president Warren Gilkinson with the trophy at the Group 2 rugby league grand final at the Frank McGuren Park Grafton on Sunday 24th August 2014 Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

RUGBY LEAGUE: There has been a mixed reaction to the draw for the 2019 Group 2 competition, with a 14-round season finalised at a general meeting on Monday night.

After an exodus of players forced the Nambucca Heads Roosters to withdraw from the Group 2 competition this season, the schedule was redrawn and put to the remaining clubs for a final vote.

A 14-round competition was proposed, with a proposal to add an extra two games to the season knocked back by a majority of clubs, with the 2019 season to see each club play each other once at home and away.

The season is set to kick off on April 7, with finals to start in late July and the grand final on August 25.

While South Grafton Rebels president Brendan Breitnauer said the resulting competition will be fairer this season, Grafton Ghosts president Gary Gillespie believed the lack of games would be a detriment to the game in the long run.

"We pushed for at least a 16-round competition, along with Coffs Harbour and Sawtell, but all other clubs declined, which we're extremely disappointed with,” Gillespie said.

"From our side of things it's disappointing the other clubs didn't see things the same way as us, because in our eyes the more games we play it's good for the players, it gives sponsors a better deal and gives the fans more to see.

"We would have like to play 16 rounds, we would love to play 20 rounds if we could, from our perspective it's all about wanting to play as much footy as possible and personally I think it's to the detriment of the game to not play as many games.”

Breitnauer said though the season will be shorter, he believed each team playing each other twice will result in a more even competition.

"It would have been good to play the extra two rounds but with some clubs struggling for numbers and unable to field the teams required it's not good for rugby league overall to see team struggling,” he said.

"Moving forward, it was a tough situation to be in from a club point-of-view but I think it makes the competition more fair if each team only plays each other twice.

Group 2 president Warren Gilkinson said with the season finalised, there will be an eight-month gap before the start of the 2020 season.

"It's a long time between games but that's the way the clubs voted and they will have to wear that decision,” he said.