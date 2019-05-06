Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Logo Grafton Ghosts Group 2 rugby league
Logo Grafton Ghosts Group 2 rugby league Contributed
Rugby League

GROUP 2: Grafton Ghosts appeal points penalty

Jarrard Potter
by
6th May 2019 2:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grafton Ghosts have lodged an appeal to Country Rugby League after the Group 2 administration docked them four competition points for playing an unregistered player earlier this season.

Group 2 chief administration officer Jim Anderson confirmed the Ghosts were penalised for fielding an unregistered player in their opening two wins of the season, but with an appeal pending before the CRL, he declined to comment further.

Mr Anderson said the group were made aware of the issue when it was reported to them by the Grafton Ghosts.

Ghosts president Gary Gillespie said the club would fight the decision, and the appeal was expected to be heard by CRL administration some time this week.

This isn't the first time this season a club has been stung by an unregistered player, with the South Grafton Rebels also found to have breached the rules and penalised two competition points after their first- round win over the Woolgoolga Seahorses.

Gillespie said the news of the Group 2 penalty did not overshadow the team's strong 38-12 win over the Comets on Sunday.

"It was a great win and everyone stood up and accounted for themselves,” he said.

"I thought Danny (Wicks) had his best game since he returned to the club, his impact was huge.

"One of the best things of the day was when after the game the boys were telling me in the sheds at half time Ben McLennan spoke up and said they needed to go out and win and have some fun, and that's what they did.”

clarence league grafton ghosts group 2 rugby league
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Crash truck driver may have had 'medical issue'

    premium_icon Crash truck driver may have had 'medical issue'

    Crime Police have revealed a truckie who vehicle overturned and collided with a stationary truck at Junction Hill, may been in the throes of a 'medical issue

    REVEALED: Tough new penalties for rule breaking drivers

    premium_icon REVEALED: Tough new penalties for rule breaking drivers

    News The new laws come into effect later this month

    Net fishing turns into expensive lesson

    premium_icon Net fishing turns into expensive lesson

    Crime Repeat netting offender from Iluka caught by fisheries

    Red domestic violence seats inspired by murder victim

    premium_icon Red domestic violence seats inspired by murder victim

    Crime Red benches will bring domestic violence message to a wider public