GROUP 2: Panthers' teams fall at finals hurdle

RUGBY LEAGUE: Sawtell Panthers have been left to lick their wounds at Geoff King Motors Oval after the club's three sides failed to get up in Group 2 grand finals.

The pride of the Panthers had fired all the way through the finals series but ran into tough competition on the season's biggest day.

The Panthers Under-18 side led by former South Grafton junior Lewis Cooper came within an inch of taking the Durbidge Family Cup going down to minor-premiers Macksville Sea Eagles 16-12.

It was a fiery clash between the two young outfits with the Sea Eagles losing a player to a send off early in the second stanza, before a Panthers player joined him for 10.

But it was the battle on the scoreboard that mattered most, and when a try to Sawtell's winger brought them within four points the game looked alive.

But it would be strong defence from the Sea Eagles that proved the difference as they left Panthers players lying on the ground in exhaustion.

It was similar scenes for the Sawtell club at the end of the reserve grade clash after they failed to overcome the spirited effort of Nambucca Roosters.

It was emotional scenes on the field after the 80 minutes with the Roosters prevailing 22-16 in the wet.

While the scores were locked up 10-10 at half time it was a try to Nambucca centre David Marchant in the dying stages that proved the difference in the grand final.

Nambucca Heads captain Stephen Ferguson paid his respects to the crowd of Roosters supporters who had never given up on the club despite a luckless Group 2 season.

"Nobody thought we would make it, but we refused to give up belief in ourselves,” he said.

"Thank you to everyone who also believed in us. Thank you to everyone who showed up here today.”